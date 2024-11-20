Transform Your Business: Shape Your Path to Unstoppable Growth
dormakaba is shifting gears from "Shape" to "Growth," targeting performance, simplicity, and innovation. With ambitious goals, the company is set to transform and expand its global footprint.
- dormakaba is transitioning its strategy from "Shape" to "Growth," focusing on three value drivers: Elevate Performance, Reduce Complexity, and Innovate & Grow.
- The company aims to achieve cost savings of CHF 40 million by 2027/28 through commercial transformation and complexity reduction, including streamlining its product offerings.
- dormakaba plans to grow its North American market by GDP plus 2% per annum over the next three years, focusing on selected geographies and improving commercial productivity.
- The company is leveraging megatrends in the industrial goods industry to expand its global portfolio, focusing on both electro-mechanical and digital technologies.
- dormakaba is on track to meet its mid-term targets, including an annual organic sales growth of 3-5%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16-18% by 2025/26, and a Return of Capital Employed (ROCE) above 30% from 2025/26 onwards.
- The Capital Markets Day 2024 is being held to update investors and analysts on dormakaba's strategy, emphasizing the company's strong position in the access solutions market and its focus on innovation and sustainability.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at dormakaba Holding is on 03.03.2025.
