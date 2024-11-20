Baloise's Refocus Strategy Promises CHF 550M+ Cash Boost
Baloise is reshaping its strategy, anticipating a cash boost of over CHF 550 million. Despite some expected setbacks, the company remains financially robust with a strong capital base and solid growth prospects.
Foto: Ralph Dinkel - Baloise Versicherung AG
- Baloise is implementing a refocusing strategy, expecting a cash remittance of over CHF 550 million.
- The sale of the FRIDAY portfolio and discontinuation of the ecosystem strategy are expected to have a non-recurring negative effect of around CHF 100 million on 2024 profits.
- The non-life business grew by 2.9% in local currency terms, with significant contributions from Germany and Luxembourg.
- The combined ratio for 2024 is expected to be between 91% and 94%, with a medium-term target of around 90%.
- EBIT in the life business is expected to be significantly higher than CHF 200 million, despite a 3.5% decline in life business premiums in local currency terms.
- Baloise maintains a strong capital base with an SST ratio of around 210% and an A+ rating from S&P, confirming its solid financial position.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Baloise-Holding is on 25.03.2025.
