Kapsch TrafficCom: First Half 2024/25 Results Unveiled

Kapsch TrafficCom AG reported a 3% revenue increase, from EUR 266 million to EUR 275 million, for the first half of 2024/25.

The operational result (EBIT) was negative at EUR -1 million, primarily due to deconsolidation effects, particularly from the sale of a South African subsidiary.

The equity ratio improved to 21%, while the gearing ratio decreased to 124%.

The tolling segment saw a revenue increase of 9%, while the traffic management segment experienced a 10% revenue decline.

Incoming orders were strong at EUR 442 million, leading to a backlog of EUR 1.5 billion, reflecting long-term contracts, especially in the USA.

The company maintains its outlook for revenue growth above the market average of 7.5% for the financial year 2024/25, with a slight improvement in adjusted EBIT expected.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 20.11.2024.

