Creditors Demand Trustees Resign Over Conflict of Interest Concerns
Clearway Capital GmbH, spearheading a creditor group, is challenging the trustees of GZO AG's defaulted bonds in court, citing conflicts of interest and a restructuring plan that favors shareholders over creditors.
- Clearway Capital GmbH, leading a creditor group with 6.56% of GZO AG's defaulted bonds, has requested the removal of trustees from the district court of Hinwil.
- The trustees are accused of not acting in the best interest of creditors, violating their fiduciary duty, after supporting GZO's restructuring plan.
- GZO's proposed restructuring plan suggests a 65% to 70% haircut for creditors while allowing current shareholders to retain full ownership of a profitable business.
- The creditors would receive more under bankruptcy proceedings than what GZO proposes to pay, raising concerns about the trustees' valuation assumptions.
- A conflict of interest is highlighted, as one trustee is married to a municipal council member of a GZO shareholder community, and the mayor is also the chairman of GZO's board.
- The creditor group demands the immediate resignation of both trustees due to these conflicts and has formally communicated this to the district court.
