Cantourage Group SE Hits €5.5M in October, Confirms Growth Targets
Cantourage Group SE, Europe's top cannabis firm, achieved a record EUR 5.5 million revenue in October 2024, steering confidently towards its ambitious annual goals.
Foto: Richard T. - unsplash
- Cantourage Group SE reported a record revenue of EUR 5.5 million for October 2024.
- The company is on track to meet its annual targets of at least EUR 40 million in sales and EUR 2.0 million EBITDA for 2024.
- Cantourage is Europe's leading listed cannabis company, emphasizing its strong market position.
- The company attributes its success to the expansion of its product portfolio and a flexible sourcing model.
- Cantourage was founded in 2019 and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2022.
- The company ensures compliance with European pharmaceutical quality standards and offers a range of cannabis products.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main, at Cantourage Group is on 25.11.2024.
