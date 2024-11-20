Cantourage Group SE Hits €5.5M in October, Confirms Growth Targets

Cantourage Group SE reported a record revenue of EUR 5.5 million for October 2024.

The company is on track to meet its annual targets of at least EUR 40 million in sales and EUR 2.0 million EBITDA for 2024.

Cantourage is Europe's leading listed cannabis company, emphasizing its strong market position.

The company attributes its success to the expansion of its product portfolio and a flexible sourcing model.

Cantourage was founded in 2019 and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2022.

The company ensures compliance with European pharmaceutical quality standards and offers a range of cannabis products.

The next important date, German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main, at Cantourage Group is on 25.11.2024.



