PEOPLE IN AZERBAIJAN AND KAZAKHSTAN AWARE OF THE URGENCY OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION

Milan/Baku (ots) - - 55% of Azerbaijani respondents say that the energy

transition is a priority, in line with European countries



- 64% of Azerbaijani respondents (more than the United Arab Emirates, Saudi

Arabia and India) and 53% in Kazakhstan (more than Italy, the United Kingdom,

the United States and China itself) consider energy transition crucial to combat

climate change



- Energy transition training and professional development are crucial issues in

both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for over 80% of those interviewed, more than in

India (71%), USA and Saudi Arabia (75%)





- The study covers 12 countries in 4 continents for a total of over 2,000interviews carried out by IPSOS, an international market research companyAwareness of the importance of the energy transition and the benefits that itcan bring to the environment, the economy and society, is growing, including incountries with fossil-based economies such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This iswhat clearly emerges from a study by the Fondazione MAIRE - ETS , the foundationof Italy-based technology and engineering group MAIRE, carried out incooperation with IPSOS, a renown international market research company. Thestudy, " Climate goals: winning the challenge of climate goals through thecreation of skills and competences worldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan -Kazakhstan (https://fondazione.groupmaire.com/media/filer_public/8d/63/8d63d0a8-59ed-4862-8ba7-c223490d8a1d/climategoals_addendum1_2024_digitale.pdf) ", waslaunched during COP29 in Baku.The 2024 edition adds two more countries, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, bringingthe total panel to 12 (Italy, UK, US, Turkey, KSA, UAE, Algeria, Chile, China,India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan), with 2,000 interviews of a highly educatedsample of the population, in addition to opinion leaders.The study, sponsored by MAIRE's subsidiaries NEXTCHEM and TECNIMONT, shows thatthe international community is increasingly aware that energy transitionrequires new skills to create business and job opportunities. In general, thestudy finds that respondents believe in the long-term value and positive impactof the energy transition, despite the perceived short-term challenges and costs. The countries that face a major challenge in the transition to a sustainableeconomy based on renewable and circular solutions are those that will need themost investments in training and skill building in the coming years.In Azerbaijan, 55% of the respondents considers the energy transition as apriority, compared to 39% of interviewees in Kazakhstan , indicating a growingconsciousness of environmental issues and the potential economic opportunities