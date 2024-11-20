    RESULTS OF THE MAIRE FOUNDATION STUDY AT COP29 IN BAKU

    PEOPLE IN AZERBAIJAN AND KAZAKHSTAN AWARE OF THE URGENCY OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION

    Milan/Baku (ots) - - 55% of Azerbaijani respondents say that the energy
    transition is a priority, in line with European countries

    - 64% of Azerbaijani respondents (more than the United Arab Emirates, Saudi
    Arabia and India) and 53% in Kazakhstan (more than Italy, the United Kingdom,
    the United States and China itself) consider energy transition crucial to combat
    climate change

    - Energy transition training and professional development are crucial issues in
    both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for over 80% of those interviewed, more than in
    India (71%), USA and Saudi Arabia (75%)

    - The study covers 12 countries in 4 continents for a total of over 2,000
    interviews carried out by IPSOS, an international market research company

    Awareness of the importance of the energy transition and the benefits that it
    can bring to the environment, the economy and society, is growing, including in
    countries with fossil-based economies such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This is
    what clearly emerges from a study by the Fondazione MAIRE - ETS , the foundation
    of Italy-based technology and engineering group MAIRE, carried out in
    cooperation with IPSOS, a renown international market research company. The
    study, " Climate goals: winning the challenge of climate goals through the
    creation of skills and competences worldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan -
    Kazakhstan (https://fondazione.groupmaire.com/media/filer_public/8d/63/8d63d0a8-
    59ed-4862-8ba7-c223490d8a1d/climategoals_addendum1_2024_digitale.pdf) ", was
    launched during COP29 in Baku.

    The 2024 edition adds two more countries, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, bringing
    the total panel to 12 (Italy, UK, US, Turkey, KSA, UAE, Algeria, Chile, China,
    India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan), with 2,000 interviews of a highly educated
    sample of the population, in addition to opinion leaders.

    The study, sponsored by MAIRE's subsidiaries NEXTCHEM and TECNIMONT, shows that
    the international community is increasingly aware that energy transition
    requires new skills to create business and job opportunities. In general, the
    study finds that respondents believe in the long-term value and positive impact
    of the energy transition, despite the perceived short-term challenges and costs
    . The countries that face a major challenge in the transition to a sustainable
    economy based on renewable and circular solutions are those that will need the
    most investments in training and skill building in the coming years.

    In Azerbaijan, 55% of the respondents considers the energy transition as a
    priority, compared to 39% of interviewees in Kazakhstan , indicating a growing
    consciousness of environmental issues and the potential economic opportunities
