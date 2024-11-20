RESULTS OF THE MAIRE FOUNDATION STUDY AT COP29 IN BAKU
PEOPLE IN AZERBAIJAN AND KAZAKHSTAN AWARE OF THE URGENCY OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION
- The study covers 12 countries in 4 continents for a total of over 2,000
interviews carried out by IPSOS, an international market research company
Awareness of the importance of the energy transition and the benefits that it
can bring to the environment, the economy and society, is growing, including in
countries with fossil-based economies such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This is
what clearly emerges from a study by the Fondazione MAIRE - ETS , the foundation
of Italy-based technology and engineering group MAIRE, carried out in
cooperation with IPSOS, a renown international market research company. The
study, " Climate goals: winning the challenge of climate goals through the
creation of skills and competences worldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan -
Kazakhstan (https://fondazione.groupmaire.com/media/filer_public/8d/63/8d63d0a8-
59ed-4862-8ba7-c223490d8a1d/climategoals_addendum1_2024_digitale.pdf) ", was
launched during COP29 in Baku.
The 2024 edition adds two more countries, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, bringing
the total panel to 12 (Italy, UK, US, Turkey, KSA, UAE, Algeria, Chile, China,
India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan), with 2,000 interviews of a highly educated
sample of the population, in addition to opinion leaders.
The study, sponsored by MAIRE's subsidiaries NEXTCHEM and TECNIMONT, shows that
the international community is increasingly aware that energy transition
requires new skills to create business and job opportunities. In general, the
study finds that respondents believe in the long-term value and positive impact
of the energy transition, despite the perceived short-term challenges and costs
. The countries that face a major challenge in the transition to a sustainable
economy based on renewable and circular solutions are those that will need the
most investments in training and skill building in the coming years.
In Azerbaijan, 55% of the respondents considers the energy transition as a
priority, compared to 39% of interviewees in Kazakhstan , indicating a growing
consciousness of environmental issues and the potential economic opportunities
