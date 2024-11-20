Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): Kaufen

20.11.2024 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Advanced Blockchain AG ISIN: DE000A0M93V6



Reason for the research: Research Comment

Recommendation: Kaufen

Target price: 10.75 EUR

Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025

Last rating change:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Goldmann

Valuation update: Successful peaq Token Launch Leads to Reassessment of Portfolio Position



In our most recent valuation of Advanced Blockchain AG on November 11, 2025, we intentionally refrained from preempting the outcome of the peaq token launch, opting instead to wait and observe its development. Historically, token launches tend to be highly volatile, which was why our previous assessment was published prior to the launch. Many tokens typically experience price declines of up to 80% shortly after launch, as early investors liquidate their positions. Accordingly, we sought to base our conclusions on the actual market response.



The peaq token was ultimately listed at a price of $0.50 but subsequently settled at approximately $0.25. Nevertheless, the token has demonstrated relative stability compared to similar projects, significantly outperforming the expected benchmark trends. This stabilization now allows for a well-founded reassessment.



As of the last Top-15 portfolio evaluation on June 30, 2024, Advanced Blockchain AG held 88,056,000 peaq tokens. ABAG acquired these tokens at minimal costs through its incubation activities. Following the launch, at a price of $0.25 per token, their value is now approximately $22.01 million USD or EUR20.80 million (exchange rate: 1 USD = 0.944849 EUR, as of November 19, 2024, 14:50 UTC). In our view, this represents a significant value increase of around $15.03 million USD (EUR14.22 million).

Although the peaq tokens are subject to a lockup agreement until Q3 2025, they can be utilized for staking during this period. Token staking involves cryptocurrency holders locking their tokens in a wallet to support the network, such as by validating transactions or providing liquidity. In return, they receive rewards in the form of additional tokens. Advanced Blockchain AG plans to actively stake its peaq tokens to generate additional tokens. This approach could enhance token yields during the lockup phase and further improve the company's return on capital.



With 3.79 million outstanding shares, the value increase of EUR14.22 million results in a NAV rise of approximately EUR3.75 per share. Consequently, based on our previous price target of EUR7.00, the new price target is EUR10.75 per share.



Overall, we continue to view the company as excellently positioned, with a solid liquidity base. As of June 30, 2024, the parent company held liquid assets of approximately EUR1.62 million. According to management, liquid assets at the group level amounted to around EUR2 million as of the same date. Additionally, the investment subsidiary holds a range of tokens that can be liquidated mid-term, ensuring additional financial flexibility.

Given the significant upside potential, we maintain our Buy rating.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31393.pdf

Contact for questions:

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 20.11.2024 (14:00)

Date (time) of first publication: 20.11.2024 (14:45)



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2034935 20.11.2024 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Advanced Blockchain Aktie Die Advanced Blockchain Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,28 % und einem Kurs von 4,71 auf Tradegate (20. November 2024, 14:28 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Advanced Blockchain Aktie um -12,96 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,82 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Advanced Blockchain bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 18,97 Mio.. Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 12,750Euro. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 10,000Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 7,0000Euro was eine Bandbreite von +112,77 %/+48,94 % bedeutet.



Rating: Kaufen

Analyst: GBC

