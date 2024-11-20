Symrise Capital Market Day: Discover the Unique Beauty of ONE Symrise
Celebrating 150 years of innovation, Symrise AG is set on a path of sustainable growth and profitability. With ambitious targets for 2024 and beyond, the company is enhancing its global impact.
- Symrise AG is focusing on continuous growth and profitability with its ONE Symrise strategy, expecting organic growth above 7% and an EBITDA margin above 20% for 2024.
- Long-term targets for 2028 include organic sales growth of 5-7% CAGR and an EBITDA margin range of 21-23%.
- The company is celebrating its 150th anniversary and the first synthesis of vanillin, inviting international guests to its Capital Market Day in Holzminden.
- Symrise is emphasizing sustainable growth through a diversified portfolio and innovations in health, well-being, and beauty, under the leadership of new CEO Jean-Yves Parisot.
- The company is enhancing profitability by optimizing processes across the value chain and integrating sustainability and digitalization into its operations.
- Symrise has upgraded its 2024 guidance, expecting organic sales growth to exceed 7% and an EBITDA margin above 20%, with business free cash flow revised upwards to more than 12%.
