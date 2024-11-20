Enapter AG Revises 2024 Forecast: Sales Shift to 2025
Enapter AG revises its 2024 sales forecast to EUR 22-24 million, citing production delays. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about future growth, especially in the US electrolyser market.
- Enapter AG has adjusted its sales forecast for the financial year 2024 to between EUR 22 million and EUR 24 million due to delays in production and project postponements.
- The company's EBITDA remains unchanged, projected at EUR -7 million to EUR -8 million for 2024.
- The order backlog is currently around EUR 50 million, which will contribute to sales in both 2024 and 2025.
- The initial sales forecast for 2024 was EUR 34 million, which has been revised downward due to a significant portion of sales now expected in 2025.
- Enapter AG continues to see growth in the electrolyser market, particularly with its 1 MW output devices and increasing demand in the USA.
- The company is expanding its partnerships and has recently introduced its first megawatt-class electrolyser produced in China, indicating a positive outlook for future growth.
The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 3,8000EUR and was down -5,24 % compared with the previous day.
-7,73 %
+5,11 %
-5,37 %
-9,76 %
-63,73 %
-85,32 %
-93,21 %
ISIN:DE000A255G02WKN:A255G0
