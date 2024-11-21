SBO Thrives: Strong Results & Cash Flow Amid Market Challenges
SBO's financial performance in 2024 highlights resilience and strategic growth, with significant sales increases and diversification into new markets and technologies, despite challenges in the energy sector.
- SBO reported sales of MEUR 425.6 for the first nine months of 2024, with an 8.7% growth in the OE division, and an EBIT of MEUR 51.8. Free cash flow improved to MEUR 42.5.
- In Q3 2024, the OE division saw significant sales and EBIT improvement, while the AMS division's sales were affected by softening demand.
- SBO expanded into growth markets like Latin America and the Middle East, investing in a new facility in Saudi Arabia, and diversified into geothermal energy and 3D metal printing.
- Despite a challenging market with slowed oil demand growth and volatile oil prices, SBO maintained solid bookings of MEUR 372.9, though 12.7% below the previous year.
- SBO raised MEUR 161.5 in additional funds in 2024 to refinance loans and support strategic growth, resulting in a decrease in net debt to MEUR 87.2 and an increase in cash and cash equivalents to MEUR 263.2.
- The company is finalizing a strategy recalibration and branding relaunch for early 2025, focusing on profitable growth, innovation, and sustainability, with a positive long-term outlook for the energy sector.
