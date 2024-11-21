NFON AG Boosts AI Expertise, Reports Profitable Growth in 2024

NFON AG reported a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA by 50.9% to EUR 9.1 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Recurring revenue increased by 4.9% to EUR 60.6 million, making up 94.3% of total revenue.

The company strengthened its AI expertise by acquiring botario GmbH and appointing Jana Richter as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence.

NFON presented new AI innovations at its Partner Day, with plans to launch them in 2025.

The number of installed seats increased by 3.1% year-on-year, reaching 665,730.

NFON aims for double-digit revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 15% by 2027, with 2024 guidance for recurring revenue growth at the lower end of the published range.

The price of NFON at the time of the news was 4,9700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






