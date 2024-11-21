DATAGROUP Surpasses Forecast with Strong FY 2023/2024 Preliminary Results

DATAGROUP SE reported total revenue of EUR 527.6 million for FY 2023/2024, a 6.0% increase from the previous year.

The company achieved strong growth in its CORBOX core business, with Q4 revenue up 14.8% year-over-year and organic growth of approximately 8.0%.

EBIT for the fiscal year was EUR 45.8 million, aligning with the upper end of guidance, and the EBIT margin was 8.7%.

A comprehensive package of measures was approved to enhance shareholder value, including a share buyback of up to 9.79% of share capital and a potential spin-off of the digitalization subsidiary Almato.

DATAGROUP's balance sheet total increased to EUR 537.4 million, with liquid funds rising to EUR 36.6 million, while net debt rose to EUR 139.1 million due to acquisitions.

The company plans to switch from the Scale segment to the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange while maintaining transparency levels.

The next important date, Publication of the preliminary annual financial figures for 2023/2024., at DATAGROUP is on 21.11.2024.

