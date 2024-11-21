Francotyp-Postalia: Nine-Month Results Hit by Business Decline, Freesort Sale

Francotyp-Postalia's nine-month figures show a decline in revenue and EBITDA, but a significant increase in net profit and free cash flow due to the sale of freesort and tax refunds.

Consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 126.8 million, down from EUR 132.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

The sale of freesort led to a focus on Mailing & Shipping Solutions and Digital Business Solutions, with the company aiming to drive transformation and efficiency.

Revenue in the Mailing & Shipping Solutions area fell by 2.7% to EUR 107.3 million, while revenue in the Digital Business Solutions division decreased by 10.5% to EUR 19.5 million.

The forecast for 2024 anticipates revenue up to 7% below the adjusted prior-year revenue of EUR 175.6 million, with EBITDA expected to be up to 17% below the previous year's adjusted EBITDA.

Francotyp-Postalia is focusing on stabilizing its topline and increasing efficiency, with a growing sales pipeline in Digital Business Solutions and an emphasis on sustainable products.

