    MPH Health Care: EBIT Hits €55.6M, Equity Soars to €300.3M, 94.85% Ratio

    In a year marked by global challenges, MPH Health Care AG has shown remarkable financial resilience, with significant growth in EBIT and equity, while M1 Kliniken AG and CR Energy AG pursue ambitious expansion plans.

    • EBIT for MPH Health Care AG increased to EUR 55.6 million in the first nine months of 2024.
    • Equity (net asset value) rose by EUR 49.3 million to EUR 300.3 million, equating to EUR 70.14 per share.
    • The equity ratio improved to 94.85% as of September 30, 2024.
    • M1 Kliniken AG's consolidated sales grew by approximately 9% to EUR 257.2 million, with EBIT increasing by 71% to EUR 22.1 million.
    • CR Energy AG is expanding in renewable energy and is set to launch a European Long Term Investment Fund (ELTIF).
    • Despite global conflicts, MPH Health Care AG remains optimistic about growth and aims for annual sales of EUR 200 to 300 million in the beauty segment by 2029.

