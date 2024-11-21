Nabaltec Shines: Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Performance Continues

Nabaltec AG reported consolidated revenues of EUR 158.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, a 1.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The company's EBIT for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 16.8 million, reflecting a 28.2% increase from the previous year.

The "Functional Fillers" segment generated revenues of EUR 114.1 million in the first nine months, up 3.8% year-on-year, while the "Specialty Aluminas" segment saw a decline to EUR 44.1 million, down 4.1%.

Nabaltec's EBITDA for the first nine months was EUR 25.8 million, a 13.7% increase from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 15.9%.

The company anticipates slight revenue growth of 2% to 4% for the full year 2024, with an expected EBIT margin of 8% to 10%.

Nabaltec aims to strengthen its market position by expanding capacity and optimizing processes, focusing on innovative products for the e-mobility sector and stable markets like the cable industry.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 14,050EUR and was up +0,90 % compared with the previous day.






