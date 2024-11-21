Commerzbank Names Carsten Schmitt as New CFO: A Strategic Move

Carsten Schmitt has been appointed as the new CFO of Commerzbank, succeeding Bettina Orlopp.

The handover of the CFO position is expected to be completed by spring 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Carsten Schmitt previously worked at Danske Bank as Executive Vice President of Group Strategy and M&A.

Schmitt has over 20 years of experience at Commerzbank, having previously led the Group Finance segment.

Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, praised Schmitt's leadership and experience in the financial industry.

Commerzbank is a leading bank for the German Mittelstand, with a strong presence in over 40 countries.

The next important date, J.P. Morgan European Financials Conference, at Commerzbank is on 22.11.2024.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 15,623EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,540EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,53 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.984,00PKT (-0,60 %).





