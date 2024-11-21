SHL Medical announces plans to establish SHL Advantec (FOTO)

Zug, Switzerland (ots) - SHL Medical, a world leader in self-injection

solutions, today announced plans to establish SHL Advantec - a dynamic sub-group

dedicated to providing tooling and automation solutions to the healthcare sector

and other industries.



The establishment of SHL Advantec is part of SHL Medical's ambitious expansion

strategy and ongoing commitment to improving the lives of patients. The

strategic move will allow SHL Medical to further focus on growing its business

in self-injection devices while SHL Advantec provides advanced manufacturing and

packaging technologies for medical devices and other healthcare products.





SHL Medical's existing tooling and automation operations will be integrated intoSHL Advantec, bringing their range of technologies, services, and equipmentportfolio to the new business. Together with SHL Medical's recent strategicacquisitions - Swiss-based LCA Automation and SMC Mould Innovation and US-basedSuperior Tooling - SHL Advantec will form a global operations network spanningthree continents to deliver faster support and shorter supply chain services toSHL Advantec's diverse customer base. Leveraging its experience in medicaldevices and other industries, SHL Advantec will focus on helping its customersadvance production quality and resilience while continuing to support SHLMedical's growth in autoinjector manufacturing."SHL Medical has always taken pride in being a true end-to-end solutionsprovider of autoinjector development and manufacturing, and part of that prideis built on our much-trusted tooling and automation solutions, which had beenthe backbone of SHL Medical's ability to scale up production for our customers,"said Ulrich Faessler, CEO of SHL Medical. "As we prepare to pioneer the next eraof innovative self-injection solutions, the strategic move will give SHL Medicaland SHL Advantec the opportunity to maximize our strengths, both separately andcollectively, to create more long-term value to our customers, their patients,and the entire pharmaceutical and healthcare value chain."SHL Advantec will be headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and will begin operationswith over 600 dedicated employees across its offices and production sites inSwitzerland, China, Taiwan, Mexico, and the US.About SHL MedicalAs a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, SHL Medical is the partnerof choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by our companypurpose - Enabling Patients' Independence - we offer patient-centric solutionsfor the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors,as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume andhigh-viscosity formulations. We also offer final assembly, labeling, andpackaging solutions for our drug delivery systems.In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL Medical has increaseddevelopmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drugdelivery ecosystem.Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, our global team ofexperts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing our comprehensivein-house manufacturing capabilities. Our solutions offer customization andoptimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-drivenmeasures into our designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth.For additional information, visit http://www.shl-medical.comMedia contact:Carl GillbladCommunications and Marketingmailto:info@shl-medical.comCustomer inquiriesGilbert FluetschCommercial and Technical Servicesmailto:info-advantec@shl-medical.comSupplier relationsJoel ScheideggerSupply Chain Managementmailto:procurement.advantec@shl-medical.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164340/5913529OTS: SHL Medical