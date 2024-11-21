    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SHL Medical announces plans to establish SHL Advantec (FOTO)

    Zug, Switzerland (ots) - SHL Medical, a world leader in self-injection
    solutions, today announced plans to establish SHL Advantec - a dynamic sub-group
    dedicated to providing tooling and automation solutions to the healthcare sector
    and other industries.

    The establishment of SHL Advantec is part of SHL Medical's ambitious expansion
    strategy and ongoing commitment to improving the lives of patients. The
    strategic move will allow SHL Medical to further focus on growing its business
    in self-injection devices while SHL Advantec provides advanced manufacturing and
    packaging technologies for medical devices and other healthcare products.

    SHL Medical's existing tooling and automation operations will be integrated into
    SHL Advantec, bringing their range of technologies, services, and equipment
    portfolio to the new business. Together with SHL Medical's recent strategic
    acquisitions - Swiss-based LCA Automation and SMC Mould Innovation and US-based
    Superior Tooling - SHL Advantec will form a global operations network spanning
    three continents to deliver faster support and shorter supply chain services to
    SHL Advantec's diverse customer base. Leveraging its experience in medical
    devices and other industries, SHL Advantec will focus on helping its customers
    advance production quality and resilience while continuing to support SHL
    Medical's growth in autoinjector manufacturing.

    "SHL Medical has always taken pride in being a true end-to-end solutions
    provider of autoinjector development and manufacturing, and part of that pride
    is built on our much-trusted tooling and automation solutions, which had been
    the backbone of SHL Medical's ability to scale up production for our customers,"
    said Ulrich Faessler, CEO of SHL Medical. "As we prepare to pioneer the next era
    of innovative self-injection solutions, the strategic move will give SHL Medical
    and SHL Advantec the opportunity to maximize our strengths, both separately and
    collectively, to create more long-term value to our customers, their patients,
    and the entire pharmaceutical and healthcare value chain."

    SHL Advantec will be headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and will begin operations
    with over 600 dedicated employees across its offices and production sites in
    Switzerland, China, Taiwan, Mexico, and the US.

    About SHL Medical

    As a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, SHL Medical is the partner
    of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by our company
    purpose - Enabling Patients' Independence - we offer patient-centric solutions
    for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors,
    as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and
    high-viscosity formulations. We also offer final assembly, labeling, and
    packaging solutions for our drug delivery systems.

    In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL Medical has increased
    developmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drug
    delivery ecosystem.

    Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, our global team of
    experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing our comprehensive
    in-house manufacturing capabilities. Our solutions offer customization and
    optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven
    measures into our designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth.

    For additional information, visit http://www.shl-medical.com

    Media contact:

    Carl Gillblad
    Communications and Marketing
    mailto:info@shl-medical.com

    Customer inquiries
    Gilbert Fluetsch
    Commercial and Technical Services
    mailto:info-advantec@shl-medical.com

    Supplier relations
    Joel Scheidegger
    Supply Chain Management
    mailto:procurement.advantec@shl-medical.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164340/5913529
    OTS: SHL Medical



