SHL Medical announces plans to establish SHL Advantec (FOTO)
Zug, Switzerland (ots) - SHL Medical, a world leader in self-injection
solutions, today announced plans to establish SHL Advantec - a dynamic sub-group
dedicated to providing tooling and automation solutions to the healthcare sector
and other industries.
The establishment of SHL Advantec is part of SHL Medical's ambitious expansion
strategy and ongoing commitment to improving the lives of patients. The
strategic move will allow SHL Medical to further focus on growing its business
in self-injection devices while SHL Advantec provides advanced manufacturing and
packaging technologies for medical devices and other healthcare products.
SHL Medical's existing tooling and automation operations will be integrated into
SHL Advantec, bringing their range of technologies, services, and equipment
portfolio to the new business. Together with SHL Medical's recent strategic
acquisitions - Swiss-based LCA Automation and SMC Mould Innovation and US-based
Superior Tooling - SHL Advantec will form a global operations network spanning
three continents to deliver faster support and shorter supply chain services to
SHL Advantec's diverse customer base. Leveraging its experience in medical
devices and other industries, SHL Advantec will focus on helping its customers
advance production quality and resilience while continuing to support SHL
Medical's growth in autoinjector manufacturing.
"SHL Medical has always taken pride in being a true end-to-end solutions
provider of autoinjector development and manufacturing, and part of that pride
is built on our much-trusted tooling and automation solutions, which had been
the backbone of SHL Medical's ability to scale up production for our customers,"
said Ulrich Faessler, CEO of SHL Medical. "As we prepare to pioneer the next era
of innovative self-injection solutions, the strategic move will give SHL Medical
and SHL Advantec the opportunity to maximize our strengths, both separately and
collectively, to create more long-term value to our customers, their patients,
and the entire pharmaceutical and healthcare value chain."
SHL Advantec will be headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and will begin operations
with over 600 dedicated employees across its offices and production sites in
Switzerland, China, Taiwan, Mexico, and the US.
About SHL Medical
As a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, SHL Medical is the partner
of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by our company
purpose - Enabling Patients' Independence - we offer patient-centric solutions
for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors,
as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and
high-viscosity formulations. We also offer final assembly, labeling, and
packaging solutions for our drug delivery systems.
In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL Medical has increased
developmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drug
delivery ecosystem.
Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, our global team of
experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing our comprehensive
in-house manufacturing capabilities. Our solutions offer customization and
optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven
measures into our designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth.
For additional information, visit http://www.shl-medical.com
Media contact:
Carl Gillblad
Communications and Marketing
mailto:info@shl-medical.com
Customer inquiries
Gilbert Fluetsch
Commercial and Technical Services
mailto:info-advantec@shl-medical.com
Supplier relations
Joel Scheidegger
Supply Chain Management
mailto:procurement.advantec@shl-medical.com
