    IVU Traffic Technologies Unveils Q3-2024 Report: Key Insights Inside

    IVU Traffic Technologies AG has marked a robust growth in 2024, with revenue and gross profit both climbing by 14%. The company's impressive financial performance underscores its ongoing success.

    • IVU Traffic Technologies AG reported a 14% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €86,006 thousand compared to €75,711 thousand in 2023.
    • The gross profit also rose by 14% to €73,134 thousand, up from €63,938 thousand in the previous year.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) significantly increased to €3,955 thousand, compared to €3,081 thousand in the same period of the previous year.
    • The company continues its growth trajectory in fiscal 2024.
    • The full quarterly report for Q3-2024 is available for further details.
    • IVU Traffic Technologies AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, and Tradegate Exchange.

    The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 13,275EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.


    IVU Traffic Technologies

    0,00 %
    -0,38 %
    -0,75 %
    -6,41 %
    -12,22 %
    -35,22 %
    +20,09 %
    +328,48 %
    -30,79 %
    ISIN:DE0007448508WKN:744850





