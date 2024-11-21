Krombacher Brauerei modernises bottling plant with large-scale conversion (FOTO)

Krombach (ots) - Over the next six years, the Krombacher Brauerei is investing a

total of over 100 million euros in the conversion of its bottling plant, in

order to position itself for the future. With the largest and most extensive

investment project in the company's long history, the brewery is not only

emphasising its strong commitment to its home location, but also underlining its

importance as one of the largest employers in the region.



The first stage of the modernisation project in the Littfetal building complex,

the brewery's bottling and logistics division, involves the installation of a

new sorting area with a state-of-the-art sorting system and systems that

optimise the material flow. "Breweries process a large volume of empties every

day, which makes continuous and fast sorting necessary, in order to feed them

back into the production cycle. The sorting effort is extremely high due to the

different bottle types and shapes. The new systems make the process much more

efficient," explains Ludger Hense, Head of Bottling at Krombacher Brauerei.

Michael Kröhl, Head of Logistics at Krombach, continues: "The conversion will

also enable us to significantly increase efficiency in logistics. We are thus

also committing ourselves to the reusable system in the future and are

future-proofing our processes."







measures represent a logistical tour de force: The conversion measures will take

place during ongoing operations - a challenge that requires meticulous planning

and all the flexibility and expertise of everyone involved in the project. The

first measures have already been implemented. The complex project will be

completed in 2030.



"The modernisation of our bottling plants is a clear commitment to the future of

our brewery and to the diversity of varieties that characterises our company,"

explains Manfred Schmidt, Technical Managing Director of Krombacher Brauerei.

"Despite the enormous challenges that the modernisation entails during ongoing

operations, we are focusing on smooth implementation, in order to guarantee our

high quality standards and our claim to be able to deliver 100% at all times."



The investment in modern filling technologies and efficient sorting systems not

only significantly improves process control, but also creates more flexibility

in production. As a result, the brewery is already able to respond reliably to

consumer demand for variety and offer a wide range of products, and will

continue to do so in the future. The focus remains on the flagship Pils, but the

growing complexity of the different varieties - from innovative beer

specialities to alcohol-free beverages - is also fully taken into account.



As a major employer and committed supporter of the regional economy, the brewery

remains deeply committed to its home region and secures jobs in the long term.

"We pursue a sustainable growth strategy and focus on long-term investments,

which gives our employees stability and prospects for the future," says Manfred

Schmidt. "We are investing in our future - and with that in the people who share

our passion for good beer. We look forward to aligning our production

sustainably for the coming decades."



About Krombacher



Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Krombacher has been producing its

superior beers exclusively in the Krombach valley, Central Germany, since 1803.

Combining the original methods of traditional brewing craft with state-of-the

art technology, the brewery only uses the finest natural ingredients to deliver

high-class beers. For the precious water, Krombacher beers benefit from the

local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells within 3 km of the brewery. The special

water is naturally soft and low in mineral content, providing the beer with its

unique, recognisably refreshing and crisp taste. Being Germany's No. 1 beer

brand and one of the most modern beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher

beers are now available in more than 50 export markets around the world. In

addition to the flagship Krombacher Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of

authentic Krombacher products provides consumers with a broad variety of

alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.



Contact:



Krombacher Brauerei

Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG

Peter Lemm, Company Spokesman

Hagener Straße 261

57223 Kreuztal-Krombach

Mail: mailto:presse@krombacher.de

Phone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/5913571

OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.





From 2026, four bottling lines will also be replaced. These comprehensivemeasures represent a logistical tour de force: The conversion measures will takeplace during ongoing operations - a challenge that requires meticulous planningand all the flexibility and expertise of everyone involved in the project. Thefirst measures have already been implemented. The complex project will becompleted in 2030."The modernisation of our bottling plants is a clear commitment to the future ofour brewery and to the diversity of varieties that characterises our company,"explains Manfred Schmidt, Technical Managing Director of Krombacher Brauerei."Despite the enormous challenges that the modernisation entails during ongoingoperations, we are focusing on smooth implementation, in order to guarantee ourhigh quality standards and our claim to be able to deliver 100% at all times."The investment in modern filling technologies and efficient sorting systems notonly significantly improves process control, but also creates more flexibilityin production. As a result, the brewery is already able to respond reliably toconsumer demand for variety and offer a wide range of products, and willcontinue to do so in the future. The focus remains on the flagship Pils, but thegrowing complexity of the different varieties - from innovative beerspecialities to alcohol-free beverages - is also fully taken into account.As a major employer and committed supporter of the regional economy, the breweryremains deeply committed to its home region and secures jobs in the long term."We pursue a sustainable growth strategy and focus on long-term investments,which gives our employees stability and prospects for the future," says ManfredSchmidt. "We are investing in our future - and with that in the people who shareour passion for good beer. We look forward to aligning our productionsustainably for the coming decades."About KrombacherFamily-run and with a deep respect for nature, Krombacher has been producing itssuperior beers exclusively in the Krombach valley, Central Germany, since 1803.Combining the original methods of traditional brewing craft with state-of-theart technology, the brewery only uses the finest natural ingredients to deliverhigh-class beers. For the precious water, Krombacher beers benefit from thelocal Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells within 3 km of the brewery. The specialwater is naturally soft and low in mineral content, providing the beer with itsunique, recognisably refreshing and crisp taste. Being Germany's No. 1 beerbrand and one of the most modern beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacherbeers are now available in more than 50 export markets around the world. Inaddition to the flagship Krombacher Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio ofauthentic Krombacher products provides consumers with a broad variety ofalcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.Contact:Krombacher BrauereiBernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KGPeter Lemm, Company SpokesmanHagener Straße 26157223 Kreuztal-KrombachMail: mailto:presse@krombacher.dePhone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/5913571OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.