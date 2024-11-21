Strategic investment in the future
Krombacher Brauerei modernises bottling plant with large-scale conversion (FOTO)
Krombach (ots) - Over the next six years, the Krombacher Brauerei is investing a
total of over 100 million euros in the conversion of its bottling plant, in
order to position itself for the future. With the largest and most extensive
investment project in the company's long history, the brewery is not only
emphasising its strong commitment to its home location, but also underlining its
importance as one of the largest employers in the region.
The first stage of the modernisation project in the Littfetal building complex,
the brewery's bottling and logistics division, involves the installation of a
new sorting area with a state-of-the-art sorting system and systems that
optimise the material flow. "Breweries process a large volume of empties every
day, which makes continuous and fast sorting necessary, in order to feed them
back into the production cycle. The sorting effort is extremely high due to the
different bottle types and shapes. The new systems make the process much more
efficient," explains Ludger Hense, Head of Bottling at Krombacher Brauerei.
Michael Kröhl, Head of Logistics at Krombach, continues: "The conversion will
also enable us to significantly increase efficiency in logistics. We are thus
also committing ourselves to the reusable system in the future and are
future-proofing our processes."
From 2026, four bottling lines will also be replaced. These comprehensive
measures represent a logistical tour de force: The conversion measures will take
place during ongoing operations - a challenge that requires meticulous planning
and all the flexibility and expertise of everyone involved in the project. The
first measures have already been implemented. The complex project will be
completed in 2030.
"The modernisation of our bottling plants is a clear commitment to the future of
our brewery and to the diversity of varieties that characterises our company,"
explains Manfred Schmidt, Technical Managing Director of Krombacher Brauerei.
"Despite the enormous challenges that the modernisation entails during ongoing
operations, we are focusing on smooth implementation, in order to guarantee our
high quality standards and our claim to be able to deliver 100% at all times."
The investment in modern filling technologies and efficient sorting systems not
only significantly improves process control, but also creates more flexibility
in production. As a result, the brewery is already able to respond reliably to
consumer demand for variety and offer a wide range of products, and will
continue to do so in the future. The focus remains on the flagship Pils, but the
growing complexity of the different varieties - from innovative beer
specialities to alcohol-free beverages - is also fully taken into account.
As a major employer and committed supporter of the regional economy, the brewery
remains deeply committed to its home region and secures jobs in the long term.
"We pursue a sustainable growth strategy and focus on long-term investments,
which gives our employees stability and prospects for the future," says Manfred
Schmidt. "We are investing in our future - and with that in the people who share
our passion for good beer. We look forward to aligning our production
sustainably for the coming decades."
About Krombacher
Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Krombacher has been producing its
superior beers exclusively in the Krombach valley, Central Germany, since 1803.
Combining the original methods of traditional brewing craft with state-of-the
art technology, the brewery only uses the finest natural ingredients to deliver
high-class beers. For the precious water, Krombacher beers benefit from the
local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells within 3 km of the brewery. The special
water is naturally soft and low in mineral content, providing the beer with its
unique, recognisably refreshing and crisp taste. Being Germany's No. 1 beer
brand and one of the most modern beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher
beers are now available in more than 50 export markets around the world. In
addition to the flagship Krombacher Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of
authentic Krombacher products provides consumers with a broad variety of
alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.
Contact:
Krombacher Brauerei
Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG
Peter Lemm, Company Spokesman
Hagener Straße 261
57223 Kreuztal-Krombach
Mail: mailto:presse@krombacher.de
Phone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/5913571
OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.
