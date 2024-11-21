    Strategic investment in the future

    Krombacher Brauerei modernises bottling plant with large-scale conversion (FOTO)

    Krombach (ots) - Over the next six years, the Krombacher Brauerei is investing a
    total of over 100 million euros in the conversion of its bottling plant, in
    order to position itself for the future. With the largest and most extensive
    investment project in the company's long history, the brewery is not only
    emphasising its strong commitment to its home location, but also underlining its
    importance as one of the largest employers in the region.

    The first stage of the modernisation project in the Littfetal building complex,
    the brewery's bottling and logistics division, involves the installation of a
    new sorting area with a state-of-the-art sorting system and systems that
    optimise the material flow. "Breweries process a large volume of empties every
    day, which makes continuous and fast sorting necessary, in order to feed them
    back into the production cycle. The sorting effort is extremely high due to the
    different bottle types and shapes. The new systems make the process much more
    efficient," explains Ludger Hense, Head of Bottling at Krombacher Brauerei.
    Michael Kröhl, Head of Logistics at Krombach, continues: "The conversion will
    also enable us to significantly increase efficiency in logistics. We are thus
    also committing ourselves to the reusable system in the future and are
    future-proofing our processes."

    From 2026, four bottling lines will also be replaced. These comprehensive
    measures represent a logistical tour de force: The conversion measures will take
    place during ongoing operations - a challenge that requires meticulous planning
    and all the flexibility and expertise of everyone involved in the project. The
    first measures have already been implemented. The complex project will be
    completed in 2030.

    "The modernisation of our bottling plants is a clear commitment to the future of
    our brewery and to the diversity of varieties that characterises our company,"
    explains Manfred Schmidt, Technical Managing Director of Krombacher Brauerei.
    "Despite the enormous challenges that the modernisation entails during ongoing
    operations, we are focusing on smooth implementation, in order to guarantee our
    high quality standards and our claim to be able to deliver 100% at all times."

    The investment in modern filling technologies and efficient sorting systems not
    only significantly improves process control, but also creates more flexibility
    in production. As a result, the brewery is already able to respond reliably to
    consumer demand for variety and offer a wide range of products, and will
    continue to do so in the future. The focus remains on the flagship Pils, but the
    growing complexity of the different varieties - from innovative beer
    specialities to alcohol-free beverages - is also fully taken into account.

    As a major employer and committed supporter of the regional economy, the brewery
    remains deeply committed to its home region and secures jobs in the long term.
    "We pursue a sustainable growth strategy and focus on long-term investments,
    which gives our employees stability and prospects for the future," says Manfred
    Schmidt. "We are investing in our future - and with that in the people who share
    our passion for good beer. We look forward to aligning our production
    sustainably for the coming decades."

    About Krombacher

    Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Krombacher has been producing its
    superior beers exclusively in the Krombach valley, Central Germany, since 1803.
    Combining the original methods of traditional brewing craft with state-of-the
    art technology, the brewery only uses the finest natural ingredients to deliver
    high-class beers. For the precious water, Krombacher beers benefit from the
    local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells within 3 km of the brewery. The special
    water is naturally soft and low in mineral content, providing the beer with its
    unique, recognisably refreshing and crisp taste. Being Germany's No. 1 beer
    brand and one of the most modern beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher
    beers are now available in more than 50 export markets around the world. In
    addition to the flagship Krombacher Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of
    authentic Krombacher products provides consumers with a broad variety of
    alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.

    http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/5913571
    OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.



