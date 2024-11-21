Audius Q3 2024: Revenue Soars 9.2%, EBITDA Jumps 14.6%
In Q3 2024, our financial performance soared, with revenue and EBITDA showing impressive growth. As we expand into new business areas, we're on track for a promising year-end and beyond.
- Total revenue for Q3 2024 increased by 9.2% to EUR 21.5 million compared to EUR 19.7 million in Q3 2023.
- EBITDA for Q3 2024 rose by 14.6% to EUR 2.1 million, up from EUR 1.8 million in the previous year.
- Total revenue for the first nine months of 2024 grew by 6.2% to EUR 61.9 million, compared to EUR 58.3 million in the same period of 2023.
- Orders on hand as of September 30, 2024, increased significantly to EUR 76.3 million, up from EUR 55.7 million the previous year.
- The company expects total revenue of around EUR 83 million for the entire year of 2024, with a projected EBITDA of EUR 7.0 - 7.5 million.
- audius is focusing on establishing new business areas in Mobile Device Management and AWS/Cloud, aiming for a return to desired margin levels by 2025.
