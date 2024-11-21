DEKRA remains on course despite global economic and political crises (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - Entering the Centenary Year with Sustained Sales GrowthDEKRA could hardly be entering the year of its 100th anniversary on a morefuture-proof and resilient footing: after the world's largest non-listedtesting, inspection and certification company exceeded a sales threshold of EUR4billion for the first time in its history in 2023, DEKRA anticipates furthergrowth in 2024. In the first ten months of the year, turnover increases byaround 5%, with the core TIC (Testing, Inspections & Certification) businessgrowing by more than 7%."We are optimistic that we can close 2024 with a mid-single digit increase insales," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management ofDEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE, at the company's annual review at its Stuttgartheadquarters. Despite very challenging external conditions-e.g., recession inDEKRA's home market of Germany and continued shortage of skilled personnelacross Europe-all areas of the company's TIC business have contributed to thissuccess. The temporary staffing segment is the only area experiencing a declinein sales, particularly in Germany, due to the difficult framework conditions.DEKRA CEO Zurkiewicz explains: "In this area, we are feeling the effects of thecurrent economic contraction and the crisis afflicting the European automotiveindustry. However, we are able to offset this with more than 7 percent increasein turnover withinour core business and strong demand in new focus areas."In the current fiscal year, DEKRA has recorded high single- to double-digitgrowth in the Americas (around 14%), North-West Europe (around 9%) and theAsia-Pacific region (around 9%). In its home market of Germany, the corebusiness has grown by around 7%. The new strategic business fields related tofuture mobility, sustainability, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence havealso contributed to this success.DEKRA will celebrate its 100th anniversary next summer. Considering thismilestone, the company anticipates maintaining its growth trajectory in2025-despite potentially volatile geopolitical and economic conditions. DEKRAexpects to see another mid-single digit turnover growth in the anniversary year.Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/Contact:Marie HertfelderTelephone 0711.7861-1360Fax 0711.7861-2240e-mail mailto:e-mailmarie.hertfelder@dekra.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5913881OTS: DEKRA SE