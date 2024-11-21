DEKRA remains on course despite global economic and political crises (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - Entering the Centenary Year with Sustained Sales Growth
DEKRA could hardly be entering the year of its 100th anniversary on a more
future-proof and resilient footing: after the world's largest non-listed
testing, inspection and certification company exceeded a sales threshold of EUR4
billion for the first time in its history in 2023, DEKRA anticipates further
growth in 2024. In the first ten months of the year, turnover increases by
around 5%, with the core TIC (Testing, Inspections & Certification) business
growing by more than 7%.
"We are optimistic that we can close 2024 with a mid-single digit increase in
sales," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of
DEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE, at the company's annual review at its Stuttgart
headquarters. Despite very challenging external conditions-e.g., recession in
DEKRA's home market of Germany and continued shortage of skilled personnel
across Europe-all areas of the company's TIC business have contributed to this
success. The temporary staffing segment is the only area experiencing a decline
in sales, particularly in Germany, due to the difficult framework conditions.
DEKRA CEO Zurkiewicz explains: "In this area, we are feeling the effects of the
current economic contraction and the crisis afflicting the European automotive
industry. However, we are able to offset this with more than 7 percent increase
in turnover withinour core business and strong demand in new focus areas."
In the current fiscal year, DEKRA has recorded high single- to double-digit
growth in the Americas (around 14%), North-West Europe (around 9%) and the
Asia-Pacific region (around 9%). In its home market of Germany, the core
business has grown by around 7%. The new strategic business fields related to
future mobility, sustainability, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence have
also contributed to this success.
DEKRA will celebrate its 100th anniversary next summer. Considering this
milestone, the company anticipates maintaining its growth trajectory in
2025-despite potentially volatile geopolitical and economic conditions. DEKRA
expects to see another mid-single digit turnover growth in the anniversary year.
Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/
Contact:
Marie Hertfelder
Telephone 0711.7861-1360
Fax 0711.7861-2240
e-mail mailto:e-mailmarie.hertfelder@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5913881
OTS: DEKRA SE
DEKRA could hardly be entering the year of its 100th anniversary on a more
future-proof and resilient footing: after the world's largest non-listed
testing, inspection and certification company exceeded a sales threshold of EUR4
billion for the first time in its history in 2023, DEKRA anticipates further
growth in 2024. In the first ten months of the year, turnover increases by
around 5%, with the core TIC (Testing, Inspections & Certification) business
growing by more than 7%.
"We are optimistic that we can close 2024 with a mid-single digit increase in
sales," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of
DEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE, at the company's annual review at its Stuttgart
headquarters. Despite very challenging external conditions-e.g., recession in
DEKRA's home market of Germany and continued shortage of skilled personnel
across Europe-all areas of the company's TIC business have contributed to this
success. The temporary staffing segment is the only area experiencing a decline
in sales, particularly in Germany, due to the difficult framework conditions.
DEKRA CEO Zurkiewicz explains: "In this area, we are feeling the effects of the
current economic contraction and the crisis afflicting the European automotive
industry. However, we are able to offset this with more than 7 percent increase
in turnover withinour core business and strong demand in new focus areas."
In the current fiscal year, DEKRA has recorded high single- to double-digit
growth in the Americas (around 14%), North-West Europe (around 9%) and the
Asia-Pacific region (around 9%). In its home market of Germany, the core
business has grown by around 7%. The new strategic business fields related to
future mobility, sustainability, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence have
also contributed to this success.
DEKRA will celebrate its 100th anniversary next summer. Considering this
milestone, the company anticipates maintaining its growth trajectory in
2025-despite potentially volatile geopolitical and economic conditions. DEKRA
expects to see another mid-single digit turnover growth in the anniversary year.
Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/
Contact:
Marie Hertfelder
Telephone 0711.7861-1360
Fax 0711.7861-2240
e-mail mailto:e-mailmarie.hertfelder@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5913881
OTS: DEKRA SE
Autor folgen