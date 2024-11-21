    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DEKRA remains on course despite global economic and political crises (FOTO)

    Stuttgart (ots) - Entering the Centenary Year with Sustained Sales Growth

    DEKRA could hardly be entering the year of its 100th anniversary on a more
    future-proof and resilient footing: after the world's largest non-listed
    testing, inspection and certification company exceeded a sales threshold of EUR4
    billion for the first time in its history in 2023, DEKRA anticipates further
    growth in 2024. In the first ten months of the year, turnover increases by
    around 5%, with the core TIC (Testing, Inspections & Certification) business
    growing by more than 7%.

    "We are optimistic that we can close 2024 with a mid-single digit increase in
    sales," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of
    DEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE, at the company's annual review at its Stuttgart
    headquarters. Despite very challenging external conditions-e.g., recession in
    DEKRA's home market of Germany and continued shortage of skilled personnel
    across Europe-all areas of the company's TIC business have contributed to this
    success. The temporary staffing segment is the only area experiencing a decline
    in sales, particularly in Germany, due to the difficult framework conditions.
    DEKRA CEO Zurkiewicz explains: "In this area, we are feeling the effects of the
    current economic contraction and the crisis afflicting the European automotive
    industry. However, we are able to offset this with more than 7 percent increase
    in turnover withinour core business and strong demand in new focus areas."

    In the current fiscal year, DEKRA has recorded high single- to double-digit
    growth in the Americas (around 14%), North-West Europe (around 9%) and the
    Asia-Pacific region (around 9%). In its home market of Germany, the core
    business has grown by around 7%. The new strategic business fields related to
    future mobility, sustainability, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence have
    also contributed to this success.

    DEKRA will celebrate its 100th anniversary next summer. Considering this
    milestone, the company anticipates maintaining its growth trajectory in
    2025-despite potentially volatile geopolitical and economic conditions. DEKRA
    expects to see another mid-single digit turnover growth in the anniversary year.

