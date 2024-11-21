    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    New Chief Operating Officer at Rohde & Schwarz

    Munich (ots) - Effective November 1, 2024, Markus Fischer, currently Executive
    Vice President Operations, has been appointed to the Rohde & Schwarz Executive
    Board. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), he will collaborate with Christian
    Leicher (CEO) and Andreas Pauly (CTO) to continue to keep the company on course
    for growth in these challenging times .

    With Markus Fischer (44), Rohde & Schwarz has once again bolstered its top
    management team from within the company's own ranks. He joined the technology
    group in 2011 as Head of Corporate Material Sourcing at Munich headquarters.
    After another management role at Rohde & Schwarz Messgerätebau GmbH in
    Memmingen, he assumed overall responsibility for the group's supply chain in
    2017. In July 2020, he was appointed Executive Vice President Operations,
    becoming a member of Corporate Management.

    In that role, Fischer was responsible for all Rohde & Schwarz production
    activities as well as the supply chain and procurement. The technology group's
    five production plants have a high degree of vertical integration. As Executive
    Vice President Operations, Fischer focused above all on improving such key
    aspects as efficiency, flexibility and scalability. Consequently, his division
    not only ensured delivery capability in times of uncertain supply chains, but
    also contributed substantially to the stability of Rohde & Schwarz.

    For Christian Leicher, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the
    appointment of Markus Fischer as the new President and COO is the right step:
    "Since we have been operating for several years in an environment that poses
    major economic and geopolitical challenges, it is essential that we sharpen our
    focus on stability and scalability. This is what Markus Fischer stands for.
    Together, we will make the company even more resilient against external
    factors."

    Markus Fischer appreciates the trust shown in him: "In the past few years, I've
    been able to familiarize myself with all aspects of the company as well as its
    solutions and customers. I'm convinced that we need a customer-centric focus in
    everything we do. That will remain my guiding principle in my new position. I'm
    looking forward to working with my Executive Board colleagues and the employees
    to ensure the company's ongoing growth."

    As Chief Operating Officer, Markus Fischer will be responsible for most of the
    operative business of Rohde & Schwarz. Andreas Pauly, who joined the Executive
    Board as Chief Technology Officer in October 2023, will retain his primary
    responsibility for innovation, research and development. Managing Partner
    Christian Leicher will continue to head the Executive Board as President and
    CEO.

    Contact:

    Headquarters:
    Katrin Wehle (phone: +49 89 4129 11378; email: mailto:press@rohde-schwarz.com)

    Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
    Muehldorfstr. 15
    81671 Muenchen Germany
    Tel. +4989/4129-0
    http://www.rohde-schwarz.com
    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/5914160
    OTS: Rohde & Schwarz



