New Chief Operating Officer at Rohde & Schwarz

In that role, Fischer was responsible for all Rohde & Schwarz productionactivities as well as the supply chain and procurement. The technology group'sfive production plants have a high degree of vertical integration. As ExecutiveVice President Operations, Fischer focused above all on improving such keyaspects as efficiency, flexibility and scalability. Consequently, his divisionnot only ensured delivery capability in times of uncertain supply chains, butalso contributed substantially to the stability of Rohde & Schwarz.For Christian Leicher, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), theappointment of Markus Fischer as the new President and COO is the right step:"Since we have been operating for several years in an environment that posesmajor economic and geopolitical challenges, it is essential that we sharpen ourfocus on stability and scalability. This is what Markus Fischer stands for.Together, we will make the company even more resilient against externalfactors."Markus Fischer appreciates the trust shown in him: "In the past few years, I'vebeen able to familiarize myself with all aspects of the company as well as itssolutions and customers. I'm convinced that we need a customer-centric focus ineverything we do. That will remain my guiding principle in my new position. I'mlooking forward to working with my Executive Board colleagues and the employeesto ensure the company's ongoing growth."As Chief Operating Officer, Markus Fischer will be responsible for most of theoperative business of Rohde & Schwarz. Andreas Pauly, who joined the ExecutiveBoard as Chief Technology Officer in October 2023, will retain his primaryresponsibility for innovation, research and development. Managing PartnerChristian Leicher will continue to head the Executive Board as President andCEO.