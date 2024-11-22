Komax Group Advances Strongly in Strategic Implementation
Komax Group is navigating strategic shifts with resilience, bolstering its foothold in China and expanding its service sector, while recalibrating its financial targets to 2030 amidst market challenges.
- Komax Group is progressing well with its strategy implementation, having strengthened its position in China and expanded its service business.
- The company is deferring its mid-term targets by two years, now aiming for revenues of CHF 1.0 to 1.2 billion and EBIT of CHF 120 to 160 million by 2030.
- Despite a challenging market, Komax expects to achieve its forecast for 2024, with a 20% revenue decrease compared to 2023, while still anticipating slightly positive EBIT.
- Significant restructuring efforts include the closure of multiple production sites in Germany, Japan, and Bulgaria, and the consolidation of operations in China and Switzerland.
- Marc Schürmann, head of the Wire Processing business unit, will leave the company in January 2025 after 30 years, prompting a reorganization of responsibilities within the Executive Committee.
- CEO Matijas Meyer reports a significantly lower cost base and improved market position, expressing confidence in achieving sustainable growth of 6% to 9% annually, while adjusting mid-term targets to 2030.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Komax Holding is on 21.01.2025.
-1,11 %
-0,09 %
-7,29 %
-16,22 %
-43,42 %
-53,79 %
-39,80 %
+16,56 %
ISIN:CH0010702154WKN:907324
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte