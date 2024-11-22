Vita 34 Boosts Revenue, Profitability & Cash Flow in Q3 2024
Vita 34 AG, Europe's top cell bank, reports robust growth with a 6.3% revenue increase and a remarkable 77.5% rise in EBITDA, driven by strategic expansions and high demand for placenta tissue banking.
- Revenue increased by 6.3% to EUR 60.3 million for the first nine months of 2024.
- EBITDA grew by 77.5% to EUR 6.4 million, influenced by positive one-time effects.
- Operating cash flow rose by 61.1% to EUR 7.8 million.
- Vita 34 AG is the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide.
- The company plans to expand placenta tissue banking across Europe due to high demand.
- Full-year guidance includes revenues between EUR 81 million and EUR 88 million, and EBITDA of EUR 6.5 million to EUR 8.0 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Vita 34 is on 22.11.2024.
0,00 %
+1,95 %
-7,51 %
-8,11 %
-3,90 %
-74,91 %
-39,71 %
+86,43 %
-37,56 %
ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte