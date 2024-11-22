Pyrum Innovations: 2024 Nine-Month Financials Revealed!
Pyrum Innovations AG has seen a 29% rise in sales for the first nine months of 2024, yet faces a deepening net loss. Strategic investments and expanded liquidity mark a pivotal year for the recycling tech leader.
- Pyrum Innovations AG's sales for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 29% to EUR 1,086 thousand compared to the previous year.
- The company's consolidated net result for the period was EUR -7,982 thousand, a larger loss than the EUR -6,853 thousand in the same period of 2023.
- Investments in new plants and workforce expansion significantly impacted the company's earnings and financial position.
- Available liquidity increased to EUR 6,284 thousand as of 30 September 2024, aided by loan tranches from BASF for plant construction.
- Pyrum Innovations AG confirmed its adjusted forecast for 2024, expecting EBIT to be between EUR -10.0 million and EUR -12.0 million.
- Pyrum Innovations AG is recognized for its sustainable recycling technology, receiving REACH registration, ISCC PLUS certification, and ISO certifications for its processes.
