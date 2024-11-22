All for One Group: 2023/24 Profit Soars, 2024/25 Forecast on Track

Preliminary figures for financial year 2023/24 show a significant increase in profitability, with sales rising to EUR 511.4 million, a 5% increase year-on-year.

EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) increased by 92% to EUR 34.0 million, with an EBIT margin of 6.7% for 2023/24.

Strong growth in SAP conversions and cloud services, with cloud services and support revenues up 11% to EUR 142.2 million.

The company achieved its guidance for both sales and EBIT before M&A effects, with a solid financial position and an equity ratio increase to 32%.

All for One Group SE is the leading SAP partner for midmarket transformations, benefiting from increased demand for SAP S/4HANA migrations.

Forecast for 2024/25 expects sales between EUR 525 million and EUR 540 million, with EBIT before M&A effects predicted to be between EUR 36.5 million and EUR 40.5 million.

The next important date, Analyst event, at All for One Group is on 16.12.2024.

