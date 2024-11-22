    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    All for One Group: 2023/24 Profit Soars, 2024/25 Forecast on Track

    The financial year 2023/24 was a remarkable period for All for One Group SE, marked by a robust rise in profitability and sales, driven by strong demand for SAP solutions and cloud services.

    • Preliminary figures for financial year 2023/24 show a significant increase in profitability, with sales rising to EUR 511.4 million, a 5% increase year-on-year.
    • EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) increased by 92% to EUR 34.0 million, with an EBIT margin of 6.7% for 2023/24.
    • Strong growth in SAP conversions and cloud services, with cloud services and support revenues up 11% to EUR 142.2 million.
    • The company achieved its guidance for both sales and EBIT before M&A effects, with a solid financial position and an equity ratio increase to 32%.
    • All for One Group SE is the leading SAP partner for midmarket transformations, benefiting from increased demand for SAP S/4HANA migrations.
    • Forecast for 2024/25 expects sales between EUR 525 million and EUR 540 million, with EBIT before M&A effects predicted to be between EUR 36.5 million and EUR 40.5 million.

    The next important date, Analyst event, at All for One Group is on 16.12.2024.

    The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 52,50EUR and was up +2,74 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,71 % since publication.


    All for One Group

    +3,52 %
    +1,15 %
    -4,68 %
    +19,10 %
    +34,52 %
    -22,97 %
    +22,69 %
    +80,89 %
    +138,30 %
    ISIN:DE0005110001WKN:511000





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    All for One Group: 2023/24 Profit Soars, 2024/25 Forecast on Track The financial year 2023/24 was a remarkable period for All for One Group SE, marked by a robust rise in profitability and sales, driven by strong demand for SAP solutions and cloud services.