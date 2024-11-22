The Platform Group AG: Strong Growth & Profit Boost in 2024, Forecast Upheld

The Platform Group AG reported a 30% increase in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to EUR 608.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to EUR 469.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net sales rose by 31% to EUR 371.2 million, up from EUR 284.5 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70% to EUR 24.6 million, while reported EBITDA grew by 47% to EUR 39.8 million.

Consolidated net profit surged by 47% to EUR 25.5 million, with earnings per share rising to EUR 1.26 from EUR 0.86 in the prior year.

The number of active customers grew by 18% to 4.5 million, and the average shopping basket increased by 5.2% to EUR 121.

The company confirmed its 2024 financial forecast, expecting GMV between EUR 880 million and EUR 900 million, net sales between EUR 500 million and EUR 520 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 29 million and EUR 32 million.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 7,5900EUR and was up +1,07 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,71 % since publication.





