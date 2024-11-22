Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

22.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Continued solid performance, margins further improving; chg. Q3 sales came in at EUR 49.8m (eNuW: EUR 50.4m), largely flat yoy; 9M sales +1.5% yoy to EUR 158.2m. 8% higher volumes compensated for declining prices. Worth highlighting, demand for ATH used in data centers and renewable energy solutions and viscosity optimized hydroxides remained high, while boehmite continued to suffer from a supply/demand imbalance (related sales -46% yoy).

More importantly, Q3 EBIT increased strongly by 30.4% yoy to EUR 6.0m with an implied margin of 11.8% (+2.6pp yoy); 9M EBIT of EUR 16.8m, a 10.6% margin. This was despite the particularly weak boehmite business and the continuously weak Specialty Alumina Segment (1.4% margin) as the company benefitted from generally higher utilization rates but also positive mix effects within Functional Fillers (segment margin +4.4pp yoy to 16.2%).

The strong operational performance coupled with working capital normalizations lead to a 9M operating cash flow of EUR 32.2m (EUR 8m in Q3), FCF amounted to EUR 10.8m due to planned CAPEX (EUR 20.8m during 9M) into boehmite and gap filler capacities. The balance sheet remained strong with EUR 93.7m cash (EUR 2.4m net cash). This and next year's op. cash flow should be sufficient to cover the company's current capex program with EUR 50-55m until the end of 2025.



Upper end of FY EBIT margin guidance in reach. Management confirmed its FY24 guidance of 2-4% yoy sales growth and an 8-10% EBIT margin. While we expect the lower end of the sales guidance to be reached (eNuW: 1.7% yoy sales growth), the upper end of the margin guidance should be in reach. Our current 9.3% margin estimate would imply only a 4.9% margin in Q4 (10.6% after 9M).



We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 25 PT based on FCFY 2025e; Nabaltec remains on our Alpha List as we regard it as "too cheap to ignore". At EUR 14 per share, Nabaltec trades roughly 18% below its book value of EUR 17, while offering 11.6% adj. FCFY, a strong balance sheet and significant midto long-term potential. Following the current investment program, Nabaltec should be able (once fully utilized) to generate some EUR 300m sales, EUR 55m EBITDA and EUR 40m FCF (eNuW).



