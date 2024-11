Kleinanleger rufen Verfassungsgericht in Sachen Varta an

Target price

07,00 EUR (05.07.24) / SELL

Selling its silverware won’t turn the tide; SELL

DCF Model

fair value of EUR 7.03 per share

FCF Yield Model

fair value

EUR -34.67 per share based on 2023E

EUR 2.56 per share on 2027E

Schätzungen vom 05.07.24:

(vormals AlsterResearch)100,00 EUR (23.06.22) / BUY83,00 EUR (01.08.22) / BUY83,00 EUR (15.08.22) / HOLD65,00 EUR (09.09.22) / HOLD41,50 EUR (26.09.22) / HOLD19,00 EUR (21.11.22) / SELL20,00 EUR (22.03.23) / SELL18,00 EUR (26.04.23) / SELL16,00 EUR (16.05.23) / SELL15,00 EUR (26.07.23) / SELL13,00 EUR (14.08.23) / SELL16,00 EUR (15.11.23) / SELL07,00 EUR (12.04.24) / SELL07,00 EUR (21.06.24) / SELLhttps://www.research-hub.de/companies/Varta%20AGhttps://downloads.research-hub.de/2024%2007%2005%20Varta_disposing%20silverware___1z47ubol.pdfVarta announced that Porsche intends to acquire its electric car battery business, specifically its V4Drive subsidiary. The companies are negotiating a majority stake deal, having signed a non-binding letter of intent. The plan includes spinning off V4Drive, with Porsche participating through a capital increase. Financial details were not disclosed, and the deal depends on various factors, including a thorough review. Porsche aims to produce 10-20 gigawatt hours of battery cell capacity annually. Varta faces financial difficulties, with approximately EUR 1 billion in debt and a cyber-attack delaying its FY23 results. The potential deal with Porsche could be beneficial, but challenges and uncertainties remain, leading us to reiterate our SELL rating with unchanged PT of EUR 7.00."(Seite 1)The DCF model results in a(Seite 6)The adjusted Free Cash Flow Yield results in abetweenandestimates. "(Seite 7)Bildquelle: Seite 2https://downloads.research-hub.de/2024%2007%2005%20Varta_disposing%20silverware___1z47ubol.pdf