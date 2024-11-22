Vinitaly targets Eastern Europe with the "Italy Area" at Wine Vision in Belgrade

Verona (ots) - GROUP SHOW WITH 57 ITALIAN COMPANIES AT A B2B EVENT WITH STRONGGROWTH IN DEMAND (+13%)Vinitaly's coverage of Eastern Europe swings into action again with the "ItalyArea" at Wine Vision by Open Balkan in Belgrade from tomorrow until Sunday 24November. This third edition, organised by Veronafiere in collaboration with theITA Trade Agency, aims to establish the presence of Italian wine not only in theBalkans (Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania) but also in a large part ofEastern Europe. Fifty-seven Italian companies are taking part in the group showrepresenting 8 regions (Abruzzo, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, the borders,Piedmont, Apulia, Tuscany and Veneto) matching b2b meetings with buyers from 11countries (Albania, Austria, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia,Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary). Overall, the business areadedicated to Italian B2B at Wine Vision responds to demand growing much morestrongly than global Italian wine exports; in fact, Italian sales recorded anincrease in value last year in the 11 target countries of 8.6% (around 250million Euros), compared to a world export average of -1.6%. A boost replicatedin the first 8 months of this year, with a trend in value of +13%."The mission to Belgrade," said the General Manager of Veronafiere, AdolfoRebughini , "is also part of Vinitaly's planned activities to select and invitelocal operators and buyers to next year's show in Verona itself 6-9 April.Reciprocal interests with the partners of Open Balkan that took shape at thelast Vinitaly with 1,567 operators from the Balkans area and significantattendance - which will be seen again in 2025 - at the Verona Exhibition Centreof producers from Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia in a joint exhibitionspace, with the best labels from these three countries side by side in aspecific area."Last but not least, 6 master classes will be held in Belgrade conducted by thePresident of Aspi, Giuseppe Vaccarini. The main labels representing Italy's keywine-making areas will be in the forefront: from Franciacorta to Langhe, fromthe vineyards of Friuli to Abruzzo and Sardinia, from Prosecco to Soave andValpolicella.Media and Institutional RelationsTel.: + 39.045.829.83.50 - 82.42 - 82.10 - 84.27E-mail: mailto:pressoffice@veronafiere.it;Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172296/5914750OTS: veronafiere