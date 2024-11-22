    Wine

    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vinitaly targets Eastern Europe with the "Italy Area" at Wine Vision in Belgrade

    Verona (ots) - GROUP SHOW WITH 57 ITALIAN COMPANIES AT A B2B EVENT WITH STRONG
    GROWTH IN DEMAND (+13%)

    Vinitaly's coverage of Eastern Europe swings into action again with the "Italy
    Area" at Wine Vision by Open Balkan in Belgrade from tomorrow until Sunday 24
    November. This third edition, organised by Veronafiere in collaboration with the
    ITA Trade Agency, aims to establish the presence of Italian wine not only in the
    Balkans (Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania) but also in a large part of
    Eastern Europe. Fifty-seven Italian companies are taking part in the group show
    representing 8 regions (Abruzzo, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, the borders,
    Piedmont, Apulia, Tuscany and Veneto) matching b2b meetings with buyers from 11
    countries (Albania, Austria, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia,
    Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary). Overall, the business area
    dedicated to Italian B2B at Wine Vision responds to demand growing much more
    strongly than global Italian wine exports; in fact, Italian sales recorded an
    increase in value last year in the 11 target countries of 8.6% (around 250
    million Euros), compared to a world export average of -1.6%. A boost replicated
    in the first 8 months of this year, with a trend in value of +13%.

    "The mission to Belgrade," said the General Manager of Veronafiere, Adolfo
    Rebughini , "is also part of Vinitaly's planned activities to select and invite
    local operators and buyers to next year's show in Verona itself 6-9 April.
    Reciprocal interests with the partners of Open Balkan that took shape at the
    last Vinitaly with 1,567 operators from the Balkans area and significant
    attendance - which will be seen again in 2025 - at the Verona Exhibition Centre
    of producers from Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia in a joint exhibition
    space, with the best labels from these three countries side by side in a
    specific area."

    Last but not least, 6 master classes will be held in Belgrade conducted by the
    President of Aspi, Giuseppe Vaccarini. The main labels representing Italy's key
    wine-making areas will be in the forefront: from Franciacorta to Langhe, from
    the vineyards of Friuli to Abruzzo and Sardinia, from Prosecco to Soave and
    Valpolicella.

    Media and Institutional Relations

    Tel.: + 39.045.829.83.50 - 82.42 - 82.10 - 84.27
    E-mail: mailto:pressoffice@veronafiere.it;

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172296/5914750
    OTS: veronafiere




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wine Vinitaly targets Eastern Europe with the "Italy Area" at Wine Vision in Belgrade GROUP SHOW WITH 57 ITALIAN COMPANIES AT A B2B EVENT WITH STRONG GROWTH IN DEMAND (+13%) Vinitaly's coverage of Eastern Europe swings into action again with the "Italy Area" at Wine Vision by Open Balkan in Belgrade from tomorrow until Sunday 24 …