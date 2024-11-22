Wine
Vinitaly targets Eastern Europe with the "Italy Area" at Wine Vision in Belgrade
Verona (ots) - GROUP SHOW WITH 57 ITALIAN COMPANIES AT A B2B EVENT WITH STRONG
GROWTH IN DEMAND (+13%)
Vinitaly's coverage of Eastern Europe swings into action again with the "Italy
Area" at Wine Vision by Open Balkan in Belgrade from tomorrow until Sunday 24
November. This third edition, organised by Veronafiere in collaboration with the
ITA Trade Agency, aims to establish the presence of Italian wine not only in the
Balkans (Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania) but also in a large part of
Eastern Europe. Fifty-seven Italian companies are taking part in the group show
representing 8 regions (Abruzzo, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, the borders,
Piedmont, Apulia, Tuscany and Veneto) matching b2b meetings with buyers from 11
countries (Albania, Austria, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia,
Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary). Overall, the business area
dedicated to Italian B2B at Wine Vision responds to demand growing much more
strongly than global Italian wine exports; in fact, Italian sales recorded an
increase in value last year in the 11 target countries of 8.6% (around 250
million Euros), compared to a world export average of -1.6%. A boost replicated
in the first 8 months of this year, with a trend in value of +13%.
"The mission to Belgrade," said the General Manager of Veronafiere, Adolfo
Rebughini , "is also part of Vinitaly's planned activities to select and invite
local operators and buyers to next year's show in Verona itself 6-9 April.
Reciprocal interests with the partners of Open Balkan that took shape at the
last Vinitaly with 1,567 operators from the Balkans area and significant
attendance - which will be seen again in 2025 - at the Verona Exhibition Centre
of producers from Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia in a joint exhibition
space, with the best labels from these three countries side by side in a
specific area."
Last but not least, 6 master classes will be held in Belgrade conducted by the
President of Aspi, Giuseppe Vaccarini. The main labels representing Italy's key
wine-making areas will be in the forefront: from Franciacorta to Langhe, from
the vineyards of Friuli to Abruzzo and Sardinia, from Prosecco to Soave and
Valpolicella.
