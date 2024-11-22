Eckert & Ziegler Boosts Financial Year Forecast Again!

Eckert & Ziegler SE has raised its forecast for the current financial year.

The company now expects sales of around EUR 290 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 265 million.

EBIT before special items is expected to be around EUR 60 million, increased from the previous forecast of EUR 55 million.

The forecast adjustment is based on the published 9-month figures for 2024 and positive business performance in the remaining quarter.

Eckert & Ziegler SE is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX indices.

The announcement was made on 22 November 2024, and the company is based in Berlin, Germany.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 38,85EUR and was up +6,09 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,42EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.246,47PKT (-0,05 %).





