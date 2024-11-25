Delticom Boosts 2024 Revenue Forecast: Strong Growth Ahead!

Delticom AG has raised its revenue forecast for the full year 2024 due to unexpectedly high demand for winter tyres in Germany.

The new revenue forecast for 2024 is between €480 and €500 million, up from the previous forecast of €450 to €470 million.

The operating EBITDA forecast for the full year remains unchanged at €19 to €21 million.

Delticom AG is Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, operating 339 online shops in 68 countries.

The company offers a wide range of products, including around 600 brands and over 80,000 tyre models, and partners with approximately 30,000 garages in Europe.

Delticom AG generated revenues of around €476 million in fiscal year 2023 and employs 169 people.

The next important date, German Equity Forum 2024, at Delticom is on 25.11.2024.

