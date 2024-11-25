Varta AG: Majority Approves Restructuring Plan Under StaRUG

VARTA AG's restructuring plan has been approved by the majority of voting groups, except for free float shareholders.

The plan involves reducing the company's share capital to €0, leading to the exit of current shareholders without compensation and delisting of shares.

New equity of €60 million will be raised through a capital increase by entities controlled by DDr Michael Tojner and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

The company's existing debt of €485 million will be reduced by approximately €255 million, with a new senior loan of €60 million to cover liquidity needs.

The restructuring plan aims to ensure sustainable financing and future positioning of VARTA AG.

The plan confirmation is expected from the Stuttgart restructuring court by the end of the year, with implementation following legal confirmation.

