VERMEG Announces the Sale of its RegTech division "Agile" to Regnology

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - VERMEG, a leading provider of software solutions

for the financial services industry, backed by Charterhouse Capital Partners,

announces today it has entered into an agreement to sell its RegTech division

"Agile" to Regnology, a renowned global expert in regulatory compliance. This

strategic transaction aligns with VERMEG's long-term vision to strengthen its

focus on its core areas of expertise, Collateral Management and Insurance, while

ensuring a promising future for the Agile team under Regnology's leadership.



For decades, asset servicing has been a cornerstone of VERMEG's operations, with

a comprehensive portfolio that includes corporate actions (OST), Collateral

Management, mutual funds (OPCVM), and life insurance. These core offerings have

solidified VERMEG's reputation as a trusted partner to financial institutions

worldwide.





The acquisition of Lombard Risk in 2018 marked a pivotal moment in VERMEG'shistory, enabling the company to expand into Anglo-Saxon markets and establishitself as the global leader in Collateral Management. This transformation wasdriven by the complementarity between VERMEG's and Lombard Risk's productportfolios and supported by the center of expertise established in Tunisia,which continues to play an instrumental role in VERMEG's success.Agile, VERMEG's regulatory business division, has represented a distinct andspecialized segment of the company, accounting for approximately 10% of itsworkforce. Over the years, Agile has evolved into a best-in-class modular andscalable SaaS platform that delivers end-to-end regulatory reporting solutions,from data ingestion, through calculation to last-mile reporting. Positioned as ahigh-performing entity in the complex regulatory environment, Agile has garneredindustry recognition for its innovation and capabilities.Through this transaction, Agile will join Regnology, a globally recognizedleader in regulatory reporting and supervisory processes. This move enablesRegnology to expand its international footprint and leverage the expertise andtalent cultivated in Tunisia. The strategic partnership ensures servicecontinuity while creating exciting opportunities for Agile and its team.For VERMEG, the transaction represents a significant milestone in its strategyto concentrate on its core strengths. By consolidating its leadership inCollateral Management and Insurance, VERMEG will mobilize resources to pursuegrowth and deliver even greater value to its clients. This strategic realignmentunderscores VERMEG's commitment to innovation and excellence in financialtechnology."This transaction aligns with VERMEG's strategy to ensure long-termsustainability and success for both the company and its employees," saidBadreddine OUALI , co-CEO and Founder. At the same time, VERMEG can focus onstrategic initiatives in its core Banking & Market Infrastructure and Insurancedivisions, leveraging additional resources to deliver even greater value to ourclients."About VERMEGFounded in 1993, VERMEG provides software solutions to over 500 blue-chipclients in more than 40 countries across the banking, insurance, and wealthmanagement industries. The company's high-quality platform offers best-in-classtools to automate processes and drive digitalization in financial services.Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 16 countries, VERMEG employs over1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://url.avanan.click/v2/___http:/www.vermeg.com___.YXAxZTpncmVlbmJyb29rYWR2aXNvcnk6YTpvOjY2NjU4NjYxZTBhNWQyNzFmNjg3ZTA3YTllYjViYmZmOjY6NDNmNTplYWY0YTE4ZGRmOWNiODYyNDQ1MGM2ZTNjNDNiYmVmMmNlN2I0YmQ2ZjEzNGU2OGM1NGQxNGE5YTY0OGVhOGVmOnA6RjpO .About RegnologyRegnology is a leading global provider of innovative solutions for supervisory,regulatory and tax reporting. Over 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulatorsand tax authorities rely on our solutions to streamline their processes, enhancedata quality, and improve efficiency. Building on our unified data ingestionmodel, Regnology is uniquely positioned to support regulators in data collectionand supervisory processes, and the regulated across the full regulatoryreporting value chain. Leveraging the expertise of 900+ employees in 16countries, we help clients navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving,data-intensive regulatory landscape.For more information, visit https://www.regnology.net/ .