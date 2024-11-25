VERMEG Announces the Sale of its RegTech division "Agile" to Regnology
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - VERMEG, a leading provider of software solutions
for the financial services industry, backed by Charterhouse Capital Partners,
announces today it has entered into an agreement to sell its RegTech division
"Agile" to Regnology, a renowned global expert in regulatory compliance. This
strategic transaction aligns with VERMEG's long-term vision to strengthen its
focus on its core areas of expertise, Collateral Management and Insurance, while
ensuring a promising future for the Agile team under Regnology's leadership.
For decades, asset servicing has been a cornerstone of VERMEG's operations, with
a comprehensive portfolio that includes corporate actions (OST), Collateral
Management, mutual funds (OPCVM), and life insurance. These core offerings have
solidified VERMEG's reputation as a trusted partner to financial institutions
worldwide.
for the financial services industry, backed by Charterhouse Capital Partners,
announces today it has entered into an agreement to sell its RegTech division
"Agile" to Regnology, a renowned global expert in regulatory compliance. This
strategic transaction aligns with VERMEG's long-term vision to strengthen its
focus on its core areas of expertise, Collateral Management and Insurance, while
ensuring a promising future for the Agile team under Regnology's leadership.
For decades, asset servicing has been a cornerstone of VERMEG's operations, with
a comprehensive portfolio that includes corporate actions (OST), Collateral
Management, mutual funds (OPCVM), and life insurance. These core offerings have
solidified VERMEG's reputation as a trusted partner to financial institutions
worldwide.
The acquisition of Lombard Risk in 2018 marked a pivotal moment in VERMEG's
history, enabling the company to expand into Anglo-Saxon markets and establish
itself as the global leader in Collateral Management. This transformation was
driven by the complementarity between VERMEG's and Lombard Risk's product
portfolios and supported by the center of expertise established in Tunisia,
which continues to play an instrumental role in VERMEG's success.
Agile, VERMEG's regulatory business division, has represented a distinct and
specialized segment of the company, accounting for approximately 10% of its
workforce. Over the years, Agile has evolved into a best-in-class modular and
scalable SaaS platform that delivers end-to-end regulatory reporting solutions,
from data ingestion, through calculation to last-mile reporting. Positioned as a
high-performing entity in the complex regulatory environment, Agile has garnered
industry recognition for its innovation and capabilities.
Through this transaction, Agile will join Regnology, a globally recognized
leader in regulatory reporting and supervisory processes. This move enables
Regnology to expand its international footprint and leverage the expertise and
talent cultivated in Tunisia. The strategic partnership ensures service
continuity while creating exciting opportunities for Agile and its team.
For VERMEG, the transaction represents a significant milestone in its strategy
to concentrate on its core strengths. By consolidating its leadership in
Collateral Management and Insurance, VERMEG will mobilize resources to pursue
growth and deliver even greater value to its clients. This strategic realignment
underscores VERMEG's commitment to innovation and excellence in financial
technology.
"This transaction aligns with VERMEG's strategy to ensure long-term
sustainability and success for both the company and its employees," said
Badreddine OUALI , co-CEO and Founder. At the same time, VERMEG can focus on
strategic initiatives in its core Banking & Market Infrastructure and Insurance
divisions, leveraging additional resources to deliver even greater value to our
clients."
About VERMEG
Founded in 1993, VERMEG provides software solutions to over 500 blue-chip
clients in more than 40 countries across the banking, insurance, and wealth
management industries. The company's high-quality platform offers best-in-class
tools to automate processes and drive digitalization in financial services.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 16 countries, VERMEG employs over
1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://url.avanan.click/v2/
___http:/www.vermeg.com___.YXAxZTpncmVlbmJyb29rYWR2aXNvcnk6YTpvOjY2NjU4NjYxZTBhN
WQyNzFmNjg3ZTA3YTllYjViYmZmOjY6NDNmNTplYWY0YTE4ZGRmOWNiODYyNDQ1MGM2ZTNjNDNiYmVmM
mNlN2I0YmQ2ZjEzNGU2OGM1NGQxNGE5YTY0OGVhOGVmOnA6RjpO .
About Regnology
Regnology is a leading global provider of innovative solutions for supervisory,
regulatory and tax reporting. Over 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators
and tax authorities rely on our solutions to streamline their processes, enhance
data quality, and improve efficiency. Building on our unified data ingestion
model, Regnology is uniquely positioned to support regulators in data collection
and supervisory processes, and the regulated across the full regulatory
reporting value chain. Leveraging the expertise of 900+ employees in 16
countries, we help clients navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving,
data-intensive regulatory landscape.
For more information, visit https://www.regnology.net/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566692/VERMEG_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Donia SAHLI mailto:dsahli@vermeg.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vermeg-announc
es-the-sale-of-its-regtech-division-agile-to-regnology-302315472.html
Contact:
+216 29 900 314
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133036/5916661
OTS: VERMEG
history, enabling the company to expand into Anglo-Saxon markets and establish
itself as the global leader in Collateral Management. This transformation was
driven by the complementarity between VERMEG's and Lombard Risk's product
portfolios and supported by the center of expertise established in Tunisia,
which continues to play an instrumental role in VERMEG's success.
Agile, VERMEG's regulatory business division, has represented a distinct and
specialized segment of the company, accounting for approximately 10% of its
workforce. Over the years, Agile has evolved into a best-in-class modular and
scalable SaaS platform that delivers end-to-end regulatory reporting solutions,
from data ingestion, through calculation to last-mile reporting. Positioned as a
high-performing entity in the complex regulatory environment, Agile has garnered
industry recognition for its innovation and capabilities.
Through this transaction, Agile will join Regnology, a globally recognized
leader in regulatory reporting and supervisory processes. This move enables
Regnology to expand its international footprint and leverage the expertise and
talent cultivated in Tunisia. The strategic partnership ensures service
continuity while creating exciting opportunities for Agile and its team.
For VERMEG, the transaction represents a significant milestone in its strategy
to concentrate on its core strengths. By consolidating its leadership in
Collateral Management and Insurance, VERMEG will mobilize resources to pursue
growth and deliver even greater value to its clients. This strategic realignment
underscores VERMEG's commitment to innovation and excellence in financial
technology.
"This transaction aligns with VERMEG's strategy to ensure long-term
sustainability and success for both the company and its employees," said
Badreddine OUALI , co-CEO and Founder. At the same time, VERMEG can focus on
strategic initiatives in its core Banking & Market Infrastructure and Insurance
divisions, leveraging additional resources to deliver even greater value to our
clients."
About VERMEG
Founded in 1993, VERMEG provides software solutions to over 500 blue-chip
clients in more than 40 countries across the banking, insurance, and wealth
management industries. The company's high-quality platform offers best-in-class
tools to automate processes and drive digitalization in financial services.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 16 countries, VERMEG employs over
1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://url.avanan.click/v2/
___http:/www.vermeg.com___.YXAxZTpncmVlbmJyb29rYWR2aXNvcnk6YTpvOjY2NjU4NjYxZTBhN
WQyNzFmNjg3ZTA3YTllYjViYmZmOjY6NDNmNTplYWY0YTE4ZGRmOWNiODYyNDQ1MGM2ZTNjNDNiYmVmM
mNlN2I0YmQ2ZjEzNGU2OGM1NGQxNGE5YTY0OGVhOGVmOnA6RjpO .
About Regnology
Regnology is a leading global provider of innovative solutions for supervisory,
regulatory and tax reporting. Over 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators
and tax authorities rely on our solutions to streamline their processes, enhance
data quality, and improve efficiency. Building on our unified data ingestion
model, Regnology is uniquely positioned to support regulators in data collection
and supervisory processes, and the regulated across the full regulatory
reporting value chain. Leveraging the expertise of 900+ employees in 16
countries, we help clients navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving,
data-intensive regulatory landscape.
For more information, visit https://www.regnology.net/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566692/VERMEG_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Donia SAHLI mailto:dsahli@vermeg.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vermeg-announc
es-the-sale-of-its-regtech-division-agile-to-regnology-302315472.html
Contact:
+216 29 900 314
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133036/5916661
OTS: VERMEG
Autor folgen