q.beyond Aims for 10%+ EBITDA Margin Boost in Medium Term

q.beyond aims to increase its EBITDA margin to at least 10% in the medium term, starting with around 5% in 2024 and targeting 7% to 8% in 2025.

The company plans to enhance profitability by expanding its technology and sector expertise, focusing on tailored IT solutions for digitalization.

q.beyond currently operates in five focus sectors: retail, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, and the public sector, with logistics being a key earnings driver.

The company intends to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce operating expenses by up to 20% and improve productivity across various departments.

q.beyond is increasing its nearshoring and offshoring personnel quota from 13% to at least 20% by the end of 2025, with locations in Latvia, Spain, and India.

With a net liquidity of around €39 million and no debt, q.beyond is positioned to pursue targeted acquisitions and consolidate its presence in the IT service sector.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 0,7320EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7310EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.





