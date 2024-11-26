LR Health & Beauty Bond 11.285%: Q3 2024 Results & Forecast Update
LR Health & Beauty SE has reported a robust Q3 2024, with sales climbing 7.2% to EUR 69.4 million. Despite a slight dip in EBITDA for the year, the company remains optimistic, adjusting its forecasts upward.
- LR Health & Beauty SE reported a 7.2% increase in sales for Q3 2024, totaling EUR 69.4 million compared to EUR 64.7 million in Q3 2023.
- Total sales for the first nine months of 2024 reached EUR 212.7 million, up from EUR 205.6 million in the same period of 2023.
- EBITDA for Q3 2024 was EUR 7.3 million, slightly up from EUR 7.1 million in Q3 2023; however, EBITDA for the first nine months decreased to EUR 19.0 million from EUR 22.4 million year-on-year.
- The company has adjusted its sales forecast for the full year 2024, now expecting sales between EUR 288 million and EUR 292 million, up from the previous year's level of EUR 276.5 million.
- LR Health & Beauty SE revised its EBITDA forecast for 2024 to a range of EUR 26 million to EUR 29 million, down from the previous expectation of a stable or slightly lower figure compared to EUR 31.4 million in 2023.
- The adjustments are attributed to a realignment of the distributor career plan, which is expected to increase the number of distributors and positively impact sales, despite incurring refinancing costs and one-off extraordinary effects.
The price of LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 11,285 % bis 03/28 at the time of the news was 93,13EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
-0,46 %
+0,09 %
-0,23 %
-3,56 %
ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A
