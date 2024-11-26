LR Health & Beauty Bond 11.285% Soars as Growth Surges in Q3
LR Health & Beauty SE has reported a robust performance in Q3 2024, with sales climbing by 7.2% to EUR 69.4 million. Strategic initiatives, including new product launches and career plans, have fueled growth.
- LR Health & Beauty SE increased sales by 7.2% to EUR 69.4 million in Q3 2024.
- EBITDA reported rose to EUR 7.3 million, with normalized EBITDA increasing to EUR 8.7 million in Q3 2024.
- The launch of LR ZEITGARD Signature and a realigned career plan boosted distributor numbers and sales.
- Adjusted 2024 guidance predicts sales between EUR 288 million and EUR 292 million, with EBITDA between EUR 26 million and EUR 29 million.
- A new logistics center in Ahlen, operational since October 2024, aims to enhance efficiency and scalability.
- LR Health & Beauty SE is a leading digital social commerce company in Europe, focusing on nutritional supplements and cosmetics, with operations in 32 countries.
The price of LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 11,285 % bis 03/28 at the time of the news was 93,13EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A
