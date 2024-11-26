NTT DATA Business Solutions' Second Sustainability Report Demonstrates Full Transparency (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - Report includes data from all 30+ countries for thefirst timeNTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes its second Sustainability Report(https://nttdata-solutions.com/lp/corp/epaper-NTT-DATA-BS-GSR-2023-2024-EN/) ,setting a clear signal for even greater transparency: For the first time, thereport includes data from all 30+ countries in which the company operates, aswell as from all subsidiaries and data centers worldwide. Compared to the firstreport, which covered selected focus countries and data centers, the currentreport provides a more comprehensive picture of the company's sustainabilitystatus quo. As a result of this significant extension in scope, the data in thisreport is not directly comparable with the previous year's report, but willserve as a reference for assessing sustainability performance in future years."We meet our high standards for transparency by fully including all of ourcompany's subsidiaries around the world. In addition, for the first time, theScope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data were subject to a voluntary external audit,"said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA,Inc. "We are moving in the right direction and have made important progress, forexample, in improving our energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy.But we still have a lot of work to do in the coming years to reach our goal ofnet-zero emissions by 2040, while continuing to grow our organization."As expected, the largest energy consumption of NTT DATA Business Solutions inthe period under review (01.04.2023 - 31.03.2024) is related to office buildingsand data centers. However, the share of renewable electricity in the energy mixis currently 44 percent and already 49 percent for data centers. "Volatileenergy prices have shown us the importance of changing our energy supply andbecoming less dependent on market prices," said Jürgen Pürzer, CFO of NTT DATABusiness Solutions. "In addition, our investments in photovoltaic systems andthe use of renewable energy are an important contribution to climateprotection."The report meets the requirements of the German Sustainability Code (DNK) andhighlights the three pillars of the NTT DATA Group's sustainability strategy:Prosperity Positive, Planet Positive and People Positive. In addition to themandatory reporting elements, the report also presents two important projectsbased on artificial intelligence (AI). One is the development of an app thatgives tourists in Danish nature reserves tips on how to be more environmentally