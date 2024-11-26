NTT DATA Business Solutions' Second Sustainability Report Demonstrates Full Transparency (FOTO)
Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - Report includes data from all 30+ countries for the
first time
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes its second Sustainability Report
(https://nttdata-solutions.com/lp/corp/epaper-NTT-DATA-BS-GSR-2023-2024-EN/) ,
setting a clear signal for even greater transparency: For the first time, the
report includes data from all 30+ countries in which the company operates, as
well as from all subsidiaries and data centers worldwide. Compared to the first
report, which covered selected focus countries and data centers, the current
report provides a more comprehensive picture of the company's sustainability
status quo. As a result of this significant extension in scope, the data in this
report is not directly comparable with the previous year's report, but will
serve as a reference for assessing sustainability performance in future years.
"We meet our high standards for transparency by fully including all of our
company's subsidiaries around the world. In addition, for the first time, the
Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data were subject to a voluntary external audit,"
said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA,
Inc. "We are moving in the right direction and have made important progress, for
example, in improving our energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy.
But we still have a lot of work to do in the coming years to reach our goal of
net-zero emissions by 2040, while continuing to grow our organization."
As expected, the largest energy consumption of NTT DATA Business Solutions in
the period under review (01.04.2023 - 31.03.2024) is related to office buildings
and data centers. However, the share of renewable electricity in the energy mix
is currently 44 percent and already 49 percent for data centers. "Volatile
energy prices have shown us the importance of changing our energy supply and
becoming less dependent on market prices," said Jürgen Pürzer, CFO of NTT DATA
Business Solutions. "In addition, our investments in photovoltaic systems and
the use of renewable energy are an important contribution to climate
protection."
The report meets the requirements of the German Sustainability Code (DNK) and
highlights the three pillars of the NTT DATA Group's sustainability strategy:
Prosperity Positive, Planet Positive and People Positive. In addition to the
mandatory reporting elements, the report also presents two important projects
based on artificial intelligence (AI). One is the development of an app that
gives tourists in Danish nature reserves tips on how to be more environmentally
first time
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes its second Sustainability Report
(https://nttdata-solutions.com/lp/corp/epaper-NTT-DATA-BS-GSR-2023-2024-EN/) ,
setting a clear signal for even greater transparency: For the first time, the
report includes data from all 30+ countries in which the company operates, as
well as from all subsidiaries and data centers worldwide. Compared to the first
report, which covered selected focus countries and data centers, the current
report provides a more comprehensive picture of the company's sustainability
status quo. As a result of this significant extension in scope, the data in this
report is not directly comparable with the previous year's report, but will
serve as a reference for assessing sustainability performance in future years.
"We meet our high standards for transparency by fully including all of our
company's subsidiaries around the world. In addition, for the first time, the
Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data were subject to a voluntary external audit,"
said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA,
Inc. "We are moving in the right direction and have made important progress, for
example, in improving our energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy.
But we still have a lot of work to do in the coming years to reach our goal of
net-zero emissions by 2040, while continuing to grow our organization."
As expected, the largest energy consumption of NTT DATA Business Solutions in
the period under review (01.04.2023 - 31.03.2024) is related to office buildings
and data centers. However, the share of renewable electricity in the energy mix
is currently 44 percent and already 49 percent for data centers. "Volatile
energy prices have shown us the importance of changing our energy supply and
becoming less dependent on market prices," said Jürgen Pürzer, CFO of NTT DATA
Business Solutions. "In addition, our investments in photovoltaic systems and
the use of renewable energy are an important contribution to climate
protection."
The report meets the requirements of the German Sustainability Code (DNK) and
highlights the three pillars of the NTT DATA Group's sustainability strategy:
Prosperity Positive, Planet Positive and People Positive. In addition to the
mandatory reporting elements, the report also presents two important projects
based on artificial intelligence (AI). One is the development of an app that
gives tourists in Danish nature reserves tips on how to be more environmentally
Autor folgen