KTM AG Plans Judicial Restructuring with Self-Administration: PIERER Mobility

KTM AG, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, will apply for judicial restructuring proceedings with self-administration on November 29, 2024.

The financing requirements for KTM AG are currently in the high three-digit million range, and interim financing is not expected to be secured in time.

The restructuring proceedings will allow KTM AG and its subsidiaries to manage assets under supervision and reorganize independently, while other subsidiaries remain unaffected.

The goal is to establish a reorganization plan with creditors within 90 days to ensure the long-term existence of the KTM Group.

A planned reduction in production aims to address excess stock, leading to over EUR 1 billion in reduced operating performance at Austrian sites in 2025 and 2026.

The company anticipates a negative annual net result in the very high three-digit million range for the 2024 financial year due to restructuring-related losses and costs.

