Revving Up: PIERER Mobility's KTM AG Preps for Judicial Restructuring

KTM AG is implementing restructuring measures due to high financing needs and will apply for judicial restructuring proceedings with self-administration.

The proceedings will allow KTM AG to manage assets under supervision and reorganize independently, with sales companies not affected.

The goal is to agree on a reorganization plan with creditors within 90 days to secure the KTM Group's future and emerge stronger.

Stefan Pierer, CEO of KTM AG, emphasizes the importance of the KTM brand and is committed to its future.

Gottfried Neumeister joined as Co-CEO in September 2024, bringing experience and contributing to addressing the current situation.

Core shareholders support KTM and PIERER Mobility, aiming for KTM to emerge stronger from the restructuring process.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 28.01.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 11,875EUR and was down -16,37 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,00 % since publication.





