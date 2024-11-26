    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Exyte Receives Micron's Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in Supplier Diversity

    Stuttgart, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Exyte, a global leader in the design,
    engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, was presented with the
    Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in Supplier Diversity at the Micron
    Supplier Day 2024. The event, held in San Francisco, CA, USA, was attended by
    top-level management of Micron and its suppliers, including Exyte. This award
    highlights Exyte's commitment to excellence in quality, innovation, and
    collaboration with Micron, a global leader in memory and storage solutions.

    "I am truly grateful and honored to be receiving this award on behalf of Exyte.
    It is always great to receive such recognition directly from our clients, more
    so from an industry leader like Micron. I am very proud of our employees
    involved, that their exceptional hard work and commitment to deliver for Micron
    are highly appreciated," commented Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, Exyte Group Chairman
    and CEO, in his award acceptance speech.

    The Micron Global Supplier Award is an annual accolade that celebrates
    outstanding supplier performance across twelve categories. The awards are
    determined through a comprehensive evaluation process that scores suppliers on
    various criteria.

    Exyte's long-standing collaboration with Micron stretches back for more than a
    decade. Exyte has fostered a strong cooperation with Micron through major
    projects in both Asia and the USA.

    For over 45 years, Micron's innovative memory solutions have been instrumental
    to the world's most significant technological advancements. Exyte is privileged
    to play a role in helping elevate the capabilities of customers such as Micron
    as Exyte continues with its mission of creating a better future for all,
    together.

    "My heartfelt congratulations to all our team members for winning this award. I
    am extremely thrilled for them as this win is a remarkable testament to the
    collective effort and dedication they bring to their work at Micron," lauded
    Mark Garvey, Exyte Executive Board Member and CEO of Global Business Unit
    Advanced Technology Facilities. "I would also like to thank Micron for their
    continuous support and in recognizing the contributions of their suppliers. I
    look forward to reinforcing Exyte's collaboration with Micron in 2025 and
    beyond," Garvey added.

    About Exyte

    Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean
    and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise
    developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the
    sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals,
    biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from
    consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest
    standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a
    better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life.
    In 2023, the company generated sales of EUR7.1 billion with around 9,700
    employees worldwide.

    Contact

    Samy Abdel Aal

    Public Relations Manager

    Mobile: +49 172 840 33 01

    Phone: +49 711 880 44 696

    mailto:samy.abdelaal@exyte.net

    http://www.exyte.net/

    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567626/Exyte.jpg

    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567627/Exyte_1.jpg

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/5048559/Exyte_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exyte-receives
    -microns-outstanding-supplier-performance-award-in-supplier-diversity-302316477.
    html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154872/5917350
    OTS: Exyte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Exyte Receives Micron's Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in Supplier Diversity Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, was presented with the Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in Supplier Diversity at the Micron Supplier Day 2024. The event, held in San Francisco, CA, USA, …