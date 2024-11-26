Exyte Receives Micron's Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in Supplier Diversity

Stuttgart, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Exyte, a global leader in the design,

The Micron Global Supplier Award is an annual accolade that celebratesoutstanding supplier performance across twelve categories. The awards aredetermined through a comprehensive evaluation process that scores suppliers onvarious criteria.Exyte's long-standing collaboration with Micron stretches back for more than adecade. Exyte has fostered a strong cooperation with Micron through majorprojects in both Asia and the USA.For over 45 years, Micron's innovative memory solutions have been instrumentalto the world's most significant technological advancements. Exyte is privilegedto play a role in helping elevate the capabilities of customers such as Micronas Exyte continues with its mission of creating a better future for all,together."My heartfelt congratulations to all our team members for winning this award. Iam extremely thrilled for them as this win is a remarkable testament to thecollective effort and dedication they bring to their work at Micron," laudedMark Garvey, Exyte Executive Board Member and CEO of Global Business UnitAdvanced Technology Facilities. "I would also like to thank Micron for theircontinuous support and in recognizing the contributions of their suppliers. Ilook forward to reinforcing Exyte's collaboration with Micron in 2025 andbeyond," Garvey added.About ExyteExyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-cleanand sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertisedeveloped over more than a century, the company serves clients in thesophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals,biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services fromconsulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the higheststandards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates abetter future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life.In 2023, the company generated sales of EUR7.1 billion with around 9,700employees worldwide.ContactSamy Abdel AalPublic Relations ManagerMobile: +49 172 840 33 01Phone: +49 711 880 44 696mailto:samy.abdelaal@exyte.nethttp://www.exyte.net/Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567626/Exyte.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567627/Exyte_1.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/5048559/Exyte_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exyte-receives-microns-outstanding-supplier-performance-award-in-supplier-diversity-302316477.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154872/5917350OTS: Exyte