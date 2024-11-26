Marinomed Biotech Sells Carragelose Business to Unither Pharmaceuticals
Marinomed Biotech AG is set to transfer its Carragelose business to Unither Pharmaceuticals, marking a strategic shift with potential earnings of up to EUR 20 million, pending key milestones.
- Marinomed Biotech AG has signed an agreement to sell its Carragelose business to French Unither Pharmaceuticals.
- The sale agreement includes upfront and milestone payments totaling up to EUR 20 million, contingent on achieving specific targets over the next two years.
- A transition service agreement will be established between Marinomed and Unither upon completion of the transaction.
- Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance Marinomed's operating business and a restructuring plan agreed upon with creditors.
- The closing of the sale is subject to successful restructuring proceedings and approval from the Company's Supervisory Board and shareholders.
- The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 9,1700EUR and was up +2,92 % compared with the previous day.
+2,92 %
+2,92 %
+17,11 %
+73,18 %
-72,91 %
-90,31 %
-91,43 %
-87,79 %
ISIN:ATMARINOMED6WKN:A2N9MM
