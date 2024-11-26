H2APEX & exceet Group: Revenue Set to Nearly Double in 2024 Despite Delays

H2APEX has adjusted its revenue forecast for 2024 to a minimum of EUR 28 million, down from the previously projected EUR 35–40 million.

The adjustment is primarily due to delays in component deliveries, affecting revenue recognition timing.

H2APEX still anticipates nearly doubling its revenue compared to the previous year, despite the delays.

Revenues not realized in 2024 will be recognized in 2025, extending project timelines.

The company aims to align its organizational structure and personnel with its growth strategy moving forward.

H2APEX is focused on becoming a leading developer and operator of green hydrogen plants, contributing to the decarbonization of various industries.

