Avolta Secures Major 2024 Contract at JFK Airport in North America
Avolta AG, in collaboration with JFK Millennium Partners, has secured a major contract to develop retail space at JFK Airport's new Terminal 6, enhancing its US market leadership and growth strategy.
- Avolta AG, in partnership with JFK Millennium Partners, has won a significant contract for the development of over 2,600 m² of retail space at John F. Kennedy International Airport's new Terminal 6, set to open in early 2026.
- The 18-year contract includes operating duty-free, travel convenience, and specialty retail stores, enhancing Avolta's leadership in the US travel retail and food & beverage market.
- Terminal 6 is part of a $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport, with expected annual passenger enplanements of approximately 4.3 million when completed.
- Avolta's travel retail program will feature a New York City-inspired experience, showcasing products from local entrepreneurs alongside globally recognized brands.
- The company has announced significant contract wins across North America in 2024, reaffirming its market leadership and achieving strong growth for seven consecutive quarters.
- Avolta aims for a CORE turnover growth target of 5%-7% per annum and plans to improve its CORE EBITDA margin by 20-40 basis points annually as part of its Destination 2027 strategy.
