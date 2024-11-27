Aroundtown SA Reports Strong 9M 2024 Results, On Track for FY2024 Targets

Aroundtown SA reported net rental income of €883 million for 9M 2024, a 1% decrease from €895 million in 9M 2023, impacted by net disposals but partially offset by 3% like-for-like rental growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1% to €758 million in 9M 2024, compared to €748 million in the same period of 2023.

FFO I decreased to €236 million in 9M 2024 from €255 million in 9M 2023, with FFO I per share dropping to €0.22 from €0.23.

The company reported a net loss of €154 million in 9M 2024, primarily due to negative property revaluations, with an EPRA NTA of €7.8 billion as of September 2024.

Aroundtown confirmed its full-year guidance for 2024 at the upper end of the range, expecting FFO between €290-€320 million.

The company strengthened its balance sheet by issuing €1.15 billion in senior unsecured bonds and signed disposals totaling approximately €630 million year-to-date.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aroundtown is on 27.11.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.262,69PKT (-0,67 %).





