Marinomed Biotech Sells Carragelose Business to Unither Pharmaceuticals

Marinomed Biotech AG has signed an agreement to sell its Carragelose business to French company Unither Pharmaceuticals.

The sale is expected to generate proceeds of up to EUR 20 million, which will be used to finance a restructuring plan and invest in the Marinosolv platform.

The transaction's closing is contingent upon successful restructuring proceedings and shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

The agreement includes an upfront payment of up to EUR 5 million, with additional payments based on achieving specific commercial and operational targets over the next two years.

Unither Pharmaceuticals aims to leverage the Carragelose portfolio for growth in the cough and cold sector, as well as in allergy treatments and eye drops.

Marinomed Biotech AG is focusing on its Marinosolv platform and has a range of Carragelose-based products marketed in over 40 countries.

The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 9,1700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,76 % since publication.





