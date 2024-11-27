Marinomed Biotech: Report on Exclusion of Rights for Cash Capital Increase
Marinomed Biotech AG is gearing up for a potential second capital increase, aiming to swiftly secure funds by excluding subscription rights for current shareholders. Key decisions hinge on investor talks and approvals.
- Marinomed Biotech AG is considering a second cash capital increase of up to 154,053 shares, following a previous increase announced on September 18, 2024.
- The company plans to exclude subscription rights for existing shareholders in this potential second capital increase.
- A report on the exclusion of subscription rights will be published on the Austrian government's electronic announcement platform.
- The Management Board aims to be prepared for a short-term financing requirement by publishing the report at least two weeks before a Supervisory Board resolution.
- The actual implementation of the second capital increase depends on negotiations with investors, finalizing transaction documents, and approvals from the Management Board, Supervisory Board, and restructuring administrator.
- The company is taking these steps to ensure it can raise necessary equity quickly, in line with its restructuring plan.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 10,975EUR and was up +19,68 % compared with the previous
day.
+19,68 %
+27,47 %
+40,17 %
+103,81 %
-67,48 %
-88,69 %
-89,13 %
-85,39 %
ISIN:ATMARINOMED6WKN:A2N9MM
