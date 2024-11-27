Manz AG to Sell Battery Cell Equipment Business, Updates 2024 Forecast

Manz AG has decided to sell its battery cell production equipment business due to a deteriorating economic environment in the European battery cell market.

The transaction includes production systems, machines for battery cells, stationary storage, capacitors, and IPCEI funding of approximately EUR 70 million, expected to occur in the first half of 2025.

Manz AG will focus on industrial automation, electronics, semiconductors, and contract manufacturing, moving away from battery cell production.

The company plans to make significant non-cash impairment losses in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment due to a weak market outlook and reduced order intake.

For the 2024 fiscal year, Manz AG forecasts revenues between EUR 170 and 180 million, EBITDA between EUR -20 and -25 million, and EBIT between EUR -30 and -35 million, significantly below previous year levels.

Manz AG aims to achieve cost savings through an extended efficiency and restructuring program, focusing on reducing personnel, fixed and material costs, and optimizing processes.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Manz is on 28.11.2024.

The price of Manz at the time of the news was 5,2800EUR and was down -5,04 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,1200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,03 % since publication.






