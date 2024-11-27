Manz AG to Sell Battery Cell Equipment Business, Updates 2024 Forecast
In response to challenging market conditions, Manz AG is set to divest its battery cell production equipment business, refocusing on automation and electronics while navigating financial headwinds.
Foto: Manz AG
- Manz AG has decided to sell its battery cell production equipment business due to a deteriorating economic environment in the European battery cell market.
- The transaction includes production systems, machines for battery cells, stationary storage, capacitors, and IPCEI funding of approximately EUR 70 million, expected to occur in the first half of 2025.
- Manz AG will focus on industrial automation, electronics, semiconductors, and contract manufacturing, moving away from battery cell production.
- The company plans to make significant non-cash impairment losses in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment due to a weak market outlook and reduced order intake.
- For the 2024 fiscal year, Manz AG forecasts revenues between EUR 170 and 180 million, EBITDA between EUR -20 and -25 million, and EBIT between EUR -30 and -35 million, significantly below previous year levels.
- Manz AG aims to achieve cost savings through an extended efficiency and restructuring program, focusing on reducing personnel, fixed and material costs, and optimizing processes.
