SLR Group 27 FRB Reveals FY 23/24 Results & FY 24/25 Outlook
SLR Group navigates a challenging financial landscape with a strategic "Adapt & Grow" plan, aiming for efficiency and cost reduction amidst a 32% EBITDA drop, while eyeing future growth in key sectors.
- SLR Group reported an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 24.9 million for the financial year 23/24, a 32% decrease from the previous year.
- The "Adapt & Grow" action plan was initiated to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
- For the financial year 24/25, SLR Group forecasts production and tonnage sold to be around 100 kilotons, with an expected adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million.
- The company sees long-term growth potential in the agriculture and construction sectors, anticipating market recovery in 2025.
- SLR Group generated net sales of approximately EUR 238.1 million in the financial year 23/24 and employed 758 people.
- SLR Group has issued a Nordic bond of EUR 75 million, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Open Market.
