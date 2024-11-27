Adler Group Names Karl Reinitzhuber as New CEO
Adler Group is poised for transformation as Karl Reinitzhuber steps in as CEO on December 1, 2024, ushering in a new era alongside Jan Duken and Thorsten Arsan to drive strategic growth and innovation.
- Karl Reinitzhuber will become the new CEO of Adler Group effective December 1, 2024, succeeding Thierry Beaudemoulin, who is stepping down at his own request.
- Jan Duken has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Adler Group.
- The Board of Directors has undergone changes, with Reinitzhuber, Duken, and Thorsten Arsan (CFO) forming the new Senior Management Team.
- Thierry Beaudemoulin will continue to support Adler Group as a Senior Advisor after his departure.
- The company aims to manage its portfolio more efficiently and leverage untapped potential in the real estate market under the new leadership.
- Adler Group has completed its recapitalization and is well-positioned financially, with plans to optimize its asset management and improve refinancing opportunities.
