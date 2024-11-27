Adler Group Names Karl Reinitzhuber as New CEO

Karl Reinitzhuber will become the new CEO of Adler Group effective December 1, 2024, succeeding Thierry Beaudemoulin, who is stepping down at his own request.

Jan Duken has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Adler Group.

The Board of Directors has undergone changes, with Reinitzhuber, Duken, and Thorsten Arsan (CFO) forming the new Senior Management Team.

Thierry Beaudemoulin will continue to support Adler Group as a Senior Advisor after his departure.

The company aims to manage its portfolio more efficiently and leverage untapped potential in the real estate market under the new leadership.

Adler Group has completed its recapitalization and is well-positioned financially, with plans to optimize its asset management and improve refinancing opportunities.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 28.11.2024.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,3843EUR and was up +12,35 % compared with the previous day.






